Woodlands woman hoards so much stuff, ends up sleeping outside her HDB flat

She sleeps on a piece of cardboard outside her house.

Joshua Lee | September 28, 2023, 12:11 PM

A woman in Woodlands keeps so much stuff in her HDB flat that she has to sleep in the common corridor.

Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) reported that the woman, who lives at Block 603 Woodlands Drive, sleeps on a piece of cardboard outside her flat.

According to Shin Min, the woman has been doing so for over 10 years.

Even though she has been reportedly dissuaded from hoarding multiple times, the woman continues to do so.

Neighbours told the Chinese media that the woman owns this flat and lives alone. She is occasionally visited by a brother.

Her house is now cluttered to the extent that she cannot close her metal gate, reported Shin Min.

The woman told the Chinese media that she collects her things from downstairs and intends to sell them.

The items include plastic tableware, suitcases, cardboard, plastic bottles, and even fruits.

The clutter causes a number of issues for the neighbours.

Because it takes up space on the corridor, it sometimes hinders people who need to traverse the space.

It also attracts pests like rats and cockroaches which find their way into the neighbours' houses.

Once, the clutter caught fire and caused a power outage in the block. Thankfully, the fire was put out quickly by the neighbours.

There's a heartwarming aspect to this story.

Neighbours whom Shin Min spoke to said that volunteers usually visit the woman and bring her food.

Some of the neighbours also take pity on her and bring food to her from time to time.

One neighbour even gives the woman a haircut every now and then, to help the woman maintain her personal hygiene.

All images: Shin Min Daily News

