Back

Mother, 39, fights with woman, 33, in Chai Chee over whether son, 8, is too old to use women's toilet

They both ended up getting fined.

Kerr Puay Hian | September 30, 2023, 12:43 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

An argument over whether an eight-year-old boy was too old to use the women’s toilet escalated into a physical fight between two women.

After the fight, one of the women, the mother of the boy, even drove her car at the other woman and her friend when she spotted them at a zebra crossing — stopping right before hitting them.

What happened

The incident occurred on Jul. 5, 2022, at ESR Bizpark @ Chai Chee.

W, 39, took her eight-year-old son to the building for basketball lessons.

While court records do not show a gag order on the woman’s identity, her name has been redacted from documents seen by Mothership.

According to Section 112 of the Children and Young Persons Act, a person must not publish or broadcast any information relating to any proceedings in any court that includes any particulars that are calculated to lead to the identification of any child or young person concerned in the proceedings, unless a court specifically orders to allow the publication of the information in the interests of justice.

Used women's toilet

At about 3pm, W’s asked her son to use a women’s toilet on the third floor.

Court documents did not indicate why she didn't ask him to use a men's toilet instead.

Tan Siok Khim Irish, 33, and her colleague were in the toilet when the boy entered.

After the two women left the toilet, W overheard Tan’s colleague telling Tan that she thought the boy was too old to be using the women’s toilet, and he should have used the men’s toilet at the other end.

The four of them ended up taking the same lift down to the ground floor.

'Comments' turned physical

W then “loudly exclaimed” in the lift that there was no issue with her son using the women’s toilet.

After W "commented” about Tan’s appearance, stating that she looked “androgynous”, Tan started to quarrel with her.

At one point, W swung her hand towards Tan and broke Tan’s facemask.

Tan’s colleague separated the two women and alighted with Tan when the lift arrived at the ground floor.

W hit Tan’s colleague on the back a few times while they were exiting the lift. Upon seeing the blows, Tan pulled her colleague aside at the lift lobby and continued to quarrel with W.

During this, W said Tan’s mother “ought to be ashamed” for having a daughter like her.

Angered by the remarks, Tan pushed W in the chest, causing W to fall backwards.

Tan and her colleague left afterwards.

Mother of boy drove her car at the two women

W subsequently got into her car, drove around the building to search for Tan and her colleague, and found them at a zebra crossing.

Upon spotting them, W drove against the traffic to accelerate her car at Tan and her colleague.

She stopped right before hitting them and alighted to confront Tan again.

W grabbed Tan’s T-shirt and told her not to leave until the police arrived.

In a medical report dated July 20, 2022, Tan was noted to have bruises on her right cheek, a contusion near her lips and abrasions on both sides of her neck.

One gets S$3,000 fine, another gets S$1,000 fine

W pleaded guilty to a charge of using criminal force on Tan and a charge of rash act endangering the personal safety of others on Sep. 29, 2023.

Another charge of using criminal force on Tan’s colleague was considered for sentencing.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the prosecution submitted a S$3,000 fine for W, as even though no one was severely injured, she was the one who started the fight.

W’s lawyer pleaded for a fine of S$2,300, stating that W had no prior criminal record and cooperated fully with the authorities during investigations.

W was sentenced to a S$3,000 fine.

Tan was handed a S$1,000 fine on Sep. 18, 2023, after pleading guilty to a charge of using criminal force on W.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News & Google Maps

Additional U-Save rebates to help cushion impact of water price hike & carbon tax increase

More help for lower-income and middle-income Singaporeans.

September 30, 2023, 08:09 PM

Bukit Panjang char kway teow hawker explains why she charges S$0.50 extra to remove beansprouts

She explains it to every customer who asks, and respects their decision if they refuses to buy.

September 30, 2023, 07:54 PM

MMA star Angela Lee officially retires

"The Unstoppable" is no more.

September 30, 2023, 05:14 PM

South Korean community site calls S'pore's Chuando Tan, 57, the 'final boss in self-management'

This isn't the first time South Korea has noticed him.

September 30, 2023, 04:47 PM

11-storey Far East Flora Centre opens in Clementi, sells flowers, fruits, vegetables & has garden cafe

Playground for green fingers and flower lovers.

September 30, 2023, 03:01 PM

Jackson Wang to be lead mentor for girl group reality show, S'poreans welcome to apply

Applications close on Oct. 31, 2023.

September 30, 2023, 12:38 PM

Gurmit Singh warns of scammers using his photo for fake ad

Not the first time.

September 30, 2023, 11:57 AM

McDonald's Japan now selling prawn nuggets

Lovin' it.

September 30, 2023, 11:20 AM

S'pore's total population hits record 5.92 million as more citizens & PRs return after Covid-19 pandemic

The non-resident population increased as more workers were hired to catch up on projects delayed by Covid-19.

September 30, 2023, 01:03 AM

S$1 to 109.4 yen: Japanese yen continues to set historic low against S'pore dollar

The yen continues to weaken as Japan maintains negative interest rates.

September 29, 2023, 07:32 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.