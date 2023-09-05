Back

Woman, 20, rescued after being 'possessed' while hiking in M'sia hill

Videos show the woman on all fours and "growling".

Kerr Puay Hian | September 05, 2023, 05:59 PM

A woman who was rescued from a hill in Malaysia on Sep. 3, 2023, was reportedly "possessed".

Videos of her "possession" while being assisted on the hill in Malaysia were widely circulated on social media for a day before it was no longer accessible.

The post's caption read: "When you enter the mountains, never scream. Or else..."

Family claimed she was possessed

According to local media reports, the 20-year-old woman was rescued by the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department from Bukit Jugra Trail in Banting.

The department's assistant director, Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, told The Star that the woman was hiking with her family members when she was "believed to have been disturbed by supernatural beings".

"Her family members claimed that she was possessed, "he added.

Seen on all fours and "growling"

The videos showed four people trying to help the woman, who was on all fours.

Not only was she crawling on the ground as her clothes got muddied, she could also be seen "baring her teeth" and heard making sounds similar to "growling".

She could be heard screaming at one point.

Possession or heatstroke?

Commenters speculated that she might have been "possessed" by a "Tiger Deity", which, according to folklore, roams and governs the mountains.

Other people pointed out that she could be merely be suffering from a bad bout of heatstroke, which leaves sufferers disoriented.

In a photo posted by local media, she could be seen tied down on the stretcher by a rope haphazardly.

