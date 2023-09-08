Woman, 26, dies after fall from height at Bayshore Road condo

A 26-year-old woman was found lying motionless at the foot of a condominium block along Bayshore Road on Sep. 7.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fallen from height
According to a Mothership reader, the resident had fallen from the 25th floor.
She was also reportedly Chinese.
The reader added that the fall happened at between 5pm and 6pm, and a crew was seen cleaning up the scene after dark at around 9.40pm.
The police confirmed that they had been alerted to a case of fall from height at around 6pm.
No foul play is suspected and investigations are ongoing.
Top image from Mothership reader
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.