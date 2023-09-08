Back

Woman, 26, dies after fall from height at Bayshore Road condo

Investigations are ongoing.

Ilyda Chua | September 08, 2023, 06:07 PM

Events

A 26-year-old woman was found lying motionless at the foot of a condominium block along Bayshore Road on Sep. 7.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fallen from height

According to a Mothership reader, the resident had fallen from the 25th floor.

She was also reportedly Chinese.

The reader added that the fall happened at between 5pm and 6pm, and a crew was seen cleaning up the scene after dark at around 9.40pm.

Photo from Mothership reader.

The police confirmed that they had been alerted to a case of fall from height at around 6pm.

No foul play is suspected and investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Mothership reader

