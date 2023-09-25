Bicycle-themed cafe Wheeler's Yard closing after 10 years in end-Sep

Popular bicycle-themed cafe Wheeler's Yard will shutter its doors by the end of September this year.

Situated at the edge of an industrial estate in Balestier, the bicycle workshop-cum-cafe was converted from a family warehouse by owner Tommy Koh in September 2013.

It has since garnered a reputation for being a vibrant hipster hangout. Known for its retro aesthetic and its iconic blue warehouse doors, the cafe attracted cycling enthusiasts and cafe lovers alike during its 10-year tenure.

Last day of service will be Sep. 30, 2023

The cafe's impending closure was announced on its Facebook page on Sep. 15.

The cafe confirmed that its last day of service would be Sep. 30, 2023, and thanked its customers for their support over the years.

"After 10 amazing years, the time has come for us to bid farewell," the post said.

"It has been one hell of a ride."

Rustic vibes

Wheeler's Yard is most well known for its Instagram-worthy blue warehouse doors.

This feature has served as the backdrop for countless photos over the years.

Given its proximity to Whampoa Park Connector, it also serves as a pit stop for cyclists to take a group pic and refuel with food and coffee.

The cafe's interior boasts a rustic vibe, with communal wooden tables, nostalgic chairs, and old school biscuit tins at the counter.

To complete the bicycle-themed decor, hipster bikes are displayed on tables, and its rough brick walls are adorned with an assortment of bicycles too.

While not primarily known for its food, the cafe does serve up a decent selection of Western brunch food, with some fusion influences from local and Asian cuisine.

In particular, they're known for their pasta and buttermilk waffles.

Apart from offering a place for people to dine and chill out, the cafe also hosted numerous events and social rides for the cycling community in Singapore.

So if you can, catch them before they're gone.

Address: 28 Lorong Ampas, Singapore 328781

Operating hours: Tuesdays to Sundays, 8:30am to 5pm (closed on Mondays)

Top image from Wheeler's Yard on Facebook.