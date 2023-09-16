NSF allegedly took over 2,300 photos & videos of men showering in SAF Commando camp while in service, now an NSman

A 27-year-old man has been accused of filming intimate photos and videos of other men showering at Hendon Camp, home to the SAF Commandos, while he was serving National Service (NS) there.

The man, Teo Hong Wei, was not a Commando himself, but served as a supply assistant.

Teo held the rank of Private until he completed his NS in 2021.

He faces 11 charges in total.

10 charges are related to voyeurism, eight of which involve offences he allegedly committed at the camp, from 2019 to 2020.

The 11th charge is for possession of obscene videos on his phone and laptop.

Allegedly filmed men showering, relieving themselves

Court documents detailed how Teo started his voyeuristic offences at Hendon Camp on Nov. 14, 2019.

On that day, he allegedly used his mobile phone to film a 46-second long video of a man showering.

Two weeks later, Teo reportedly snapped intimate photos of another man showering in the cubicle. He took 431 photos on this occasion.

He allegedly did this on two more occasions, and was caught with 2,362 such photos in total.

Similarly, Teo is said to have used his phone to record men relieving themselves in the toilet.

The serviceman was caught possessing obscene videos on four separate occasions during his NS. In total, there were 43 videos found on his iPhone and MacBook.

In response to media queries, MINDEF confirmed that Teo was serving NS with the Singapore Army at the time of the alleged offences.

"The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) holds its personnel to high standards of discipline and integrity. Servicepersons who commit offences will be dealt with in accordance with the law," MINDEF added.

Allegedly went to SMU to film more intimate videos

Reportedly, Teo did not stop there.

On Jan. 15, 2021, he allegedly visited the Singapore Management University (SMU) campus to take five videos of another man showering.

And apparently, he returned on Feb. 10 to do the same thing, yielding four videos this time.

Court documents did not reveal if Teo was an SMU staff or student at the time of the alleged offences.

Mothership has reached out to SMU for comment.

Teo is expected to plead guilty in court on Oct. 26.

Top image from Google Street View.