US State Department congratulates Tharman on being elected as S'pore's 9th president

The State Department also thanked current President Halimah Yacob.

Matthias Ang | September 02, 2023, 01:06 PM

The U.S. State Department has congratulated Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore's ninth president.

A spokesperson for the department, Matthew Miller, said the U.S. and Singapore share a "longstanding and robust" partnership built on a foundation of mutual respect, shared values, and common interests.

Miller added that the U.S. looks forward to working closely with the president-elect and the people of Singapore to further strengthen the "enduring bonds" of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The U.S. State Department also described President Halimah Yacob's tenure as "historic", noting that she is Singapore's first female president and thanked her for her contributions to the U.S.-Singapore bilateral relationship.

Congratulations were also issued by the U.S. ambassador to Singapore, Jonathan Kaplan, to Tharman and the people of Singapore for a successful election.

IMF head, EU ambassador, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu also congratulate Tharman

Other notable foreign figures who congratulated Tharman included the current head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, the European Union (EU) ambassador to Singapore, Iwona Piórko, and the Chief Minister of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin.

Congratulations were also issued by Malaysian politician Syed Saddiq, who described Tharman's victory as a "decisive win" that has united Singaporeans and transcended race, religion and politics.

Top left photo by Mothership, right photo via Wikipedia

