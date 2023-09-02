US State Department congratulates Tharman on being elected as S'pore's 9th president

The U.S. State Department has congratulated Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore's ninth president.

A spokesperson for the department, Matthew Miller, said the U.S. and Singapore share a "longstanding and robust" partnership built on a foundation of mutual respect, shared values, and common interests.

Miller added that the U.S. looks forward to working closely with the president-elect and the people of Singapore to further strengthen the "enduring bonds" of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The U.S. State Department also described President Halimah Yacob's tenure as "historic", noting that she is Singapore's first female president and thanked her for her contributions to the U.S.-Singapore bilateral relationship.

Congratulations were also issued by the U.S. ambassador to Singapore, Jonathan Kaplan, to Tharman and the people of Singapore for a successful election.

On behalf of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Tharman Shanmugaratnam and the people of Singapore for the successful election of Singapore's 9th President. We look forward to working with president-elect @Tharman_S and build on our close 🇺🇸🇸🇬 ties.… — Jonathan Kaplan (@USAmbSG) September 1, 2023

IMF head, EU ambassador, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu also congratulate Tharman

Other notable foreign figures who congratulated Tharman included the current head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, the European Union (EU) ambassador to Singapore, Iwona Piórko, and the Chief Minister of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin.

Congratulations to @Tharman_S on his election as President of Singapore 🇸🇬! Your leadership and dedication to public service have always been exemplary. Looking forward to our continued partnership with Singapore for a more resilient and inclusive global economy. — Kristalina Georgieva (@KGeorgieva) September 2, 2023

My sincere congratulations to Singapore’s President-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam. EU-Singapore deepening partnership contributes ever more effectively to addressing global & regional challenges. We look forward to furthering our cooperation and 🇪🇺🇸🇬 relations.#PE2023 pic.twitter.com/CzKLSMjGPT — Iwona Piórko (@IwonaPiorkoEU) September 1, 2023

Congratulations Thiru. @Tharman_S on being elected as the ninth President of Singapore. Your Tamil heritage and impressive qualifications make us proud and reflect the diversity of Singapore's population. Wishing you a successful term.#யாதும்_ஊரே_யாவரும்_கேளிர்! https://t.co/QEfrMV0vJW — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) September 2, 2023

Congratulations were also issued by Malaysian politician Syed Saddiq, who described Tharman's victory as a "decisive win" that has united Singaporeans and transcended race, religion and politics.

Congratulations, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, on your historic victory! Your decisive win has truly united Singaporeans, transcending race, religion & Politics. May you continue to strengthen the unbreakable bond of "family" between our two countries that has stood the… pic.twitter.com/L3JTtZWwku — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) September 2, 2023

Top left photo by Mothership, right photo via Wikipedia