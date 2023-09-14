Back

2 seniors found dead in Bukit Merah & Sembawang HDB flats on same day

Based on preliminary investigations for both cases, the police do not suspect foul play.

Daniel Seow | September 14, 2023, 02:22 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Two seniors in Singapore were found dead in their homes on Tuesday, Sep. 12.

Teacher, 62, found dead in her sleep in Sembawang flat

One of them was a 62-year-old woman, who lived alone at Canberra Link, in Sembawang.

She worked as a teacher and was set to retire at the end of the year.

After family members were unable to contact her on Sep. 12, they alerted the police.

Canberra Link in Sembawang. Image from Google Street View.

Shin Min Daily News reported that at about 10am that day, a number of police vehicles arrived at the scene, including a crime scene investigation vehicle.

Police subsequently conducted investigations at a seventh floor unit, where some of the woman's relatives were present as well.

One of the female relatives shared with Shin Min that the deceased was found to have passed away in her sleep.

She added that no one expected her to pass away so soon, given that she was just about to retire.

Body of 70-year old man found decomposing in Bukit Merah flat

On the same day, a 70-year-old man was found dead in his home at Kim Tian Place, in Bukit Merah.

By the time he was discovered, however, residents said there had been a rotting smell for several days.

Kim Tian Place estate in Bukit Merah. Image from Google Street View.

Shin Min reported that according to a source, there were police officers at the scene combing the units in the vicinity, on Sep. 12.

The man's body was found in a 10th floor unit.

A resident told Shin Min that two men in their 60s were believed to be staying in the unit.

She stated that she last saw the deceased leave the house about a week ago.

The resident added while she noticed the rotting smell for the past three to four days, she ignored it, thinking it was from a dead rat.

Unknown liquid and 'hair' flowed out from under door

The Shin Min reporter observed that the unpleasant smell from the unit pervaded the entire corridor, and residents were also holding air fresheners and spraying the air while being interviewed.

Additionally, there was a liquid flowing out from under the door of the affected unit, the reporter said.

A clump of what looked like hair was also seen in the liquid, but it is unknown who it belonged to, Shin Min noted.

No foul play suspected for both cases: Police

Police confirmed with Mothership that at about 10:01am on Sep. 12, they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at a residential unit of Block 503A Canberra Link.

A 62-year-old woman was pronounced dead by an SCDF paramedic.

Police also stated that on the same day at about 10:25pm, they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at a residential unit of Block 124 Kim Tian Place.

A 70-year-old man was pronounced dead by an SCDF paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations for both cases, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News.

POFMA order issued to East Asia Forum over commentary written by NUS professor

The article, published on Aug. 18, 2023, was written by an assistant professor at the Department of Chinese Studies.

September 14, 2023, 02:04 PM

Long queues in Orchard on Cedric Grolet S'pore opening day

The dedication.

September 14, 2023, 01:13 PM

Pizza Hut S'pore launches Korean-inspired menu including army stew pizza & Hawaiian tteokbokki

Daebak combination.

September 14, 2023, 12:35 PM

72% of S'pore households recycle in 2023, up by 8% in 2 years: NEA survey

A higher proportion of respondents were also more aware of the common items that can be recycled.

September 14, 2023, 11:25 AM

M'sia PM Anwar meets with PM Lee as part of 1-day working visit, discuss special economic zone

Anwar is expected to visit Singapore again later in the year for the annual Leaders' Retreat.

September 14, 2023, 11:24 AM

Lawrence Wong: World facing 'grave challenges', 'less benign environment' for smaller states like S'pore

Singapore has to adapt, he said.

September 14, 2023, 11:18 AM

Motorcyclist, 46, dies after his motorcycle collides with car near Woodleigh

The 38-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations.

September 14, 2023, 11:16 AM

POFMA order issued to Plan B podcast over interview with hacker who claimed he hacked MINDEF, SLA

The hacker made several false claims about his experience in prison from 2013 to 2016 as well as an encounter with the police in 2021.

September 14, 2023, 10:56 AM

Tampines bakery sells popular stuffed donuts & opens only 4 days a week

Very nice.

September 14, 2023, 10:40 AM

Anwar at S'pore conference acknowledges M'sia has corrupt reputation, but brushes off stability concerns

He cast doubt on the viability of him directing the attorney general personally.

September 14, 2023, 10:38 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.