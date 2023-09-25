Back

3 men, 16-25, allegedly took part in fight with microphone & knife at City Hall club

A 16-year-old and the 25-year-old will be charged on Sep. 26, 2023.

Fiona Tan | September 25, 2023, 05:38 PM

The police have arrested two 16-year-old teenagers and a 25-year-old man for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting armed with deadly weapons.

Fight on Sep. 24 afternoon

According to a Sep. 25, 2023 Singapore Police Force news release, the police were alerted to a fight involving weapons at a club along Coleman Street at 3:17pm on Sep. 24.

Upon their arrival, officers saw two men at the location who were injured.

Based on preliminary investigations, the two men, aged 29 and 43, allegedly had a dispute with another group of men before the pair were attacked.

Both men were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Allegedly used karambit knife and microphone

One of the assailants had allegedly used a karambit knife to attack one victim while another man had allegedly used a microphone to hit the other victim.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Central Police Division established the identities of three persons who were involved in the fight and arrested them on Sep. 26.

A karambit knife and a microphone were subsequently recovered and seized as case exhibits.

Image courtesy of Singapore Police Force.

Investigations ongoing

The 25-year-old man and a 16-year-old teenager will be charged in court on Sep. 26 with the offence of rioting armed with deadly weapon.

The other 16-year-old teenager is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations to trace the remaining assailants are ongoing

The offence of rioting armed with a deadly weapon carries up to 10 years' jail and caning.

Top image courtesy of Singapore Police Force

