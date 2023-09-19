The Substation launches festival at Parklane Mall till end-Sep. with tea ceremonies, performances & workshops

In celebration of its 33rd anniversary, The Substation has launched an art festival that will run until the end of September.

"Re-Connect/Centre/Converge: The Arts Festival" features work from 15 local artists and a programme encompassing performance activations, artist conversations, and workshops.

According to a press release, the festival will see 13 artworks spanning genres of installation, video, sound, performance, and more.

Along with the programmes, they will reflect on the circumstances of arts presentations, place-making, and fostering community between artists and audiences.

"With each work manifesting as an intervention to the site of their presentation, their manifestation serves to reconfigure the original use function of the carpark, prompting deeper deliberations about venues for artistic presentation in Singapore," read the release from The Substation.

Artist-led programmes

While the visual arts presentation will be free for all members of the public, the festival will host a range of ticketed artwork activations and artist-led programmes throughout the last two weeks of September.

This includes a tea ceremony with Kim Whye Kee, where the artist will guide guests through his understanding of tea appreciation with his own handmade ceramics.

There will also be poetry recitals by artists Ang Kia Kee, Susie Lingham, and Marc Nair.

Those who would like something more hands-on can look out for artist-led workshops by Joshua Kon and Bridget Tay on guerilla gardening and mini sculptures respectively.

Tickets for the programmes range from free of charge to S$15. Alternatively, a full festival pass can be bought for S$55. Ticketing information can be found here.

More information on "Re-Connect/Centre/Converge: The Arts Festival" can be found here.

Re-Connect/Centre/Converge: The Arts Festival

Dates: Sep. 16 to Sep. 30

Location: Level 8 Parklane Shopping Mall, 35 Selegie Road Singapore 188307

Top image from Kim Whye Kee's Instagram and The Substation's Facebook