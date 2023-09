Ilyda Chua | Andrew Koay

Lots of people. And pineapples.

On Sep. 2, president-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam travelled around Singapore for a victory lap after last night’s triumph. Here's what went down on his Tour de Singapore (covering the west, north, east and central regions, in that order): West: Taman Jurong Food Centre North: Marsiling Mall Hawker Centre East: Our Tampines Hub Central: Toa Payoh HDB Hub All photos by Andrew Koay.

