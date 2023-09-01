Tharman supporters shout 'President Tharman' at Taman Jurong Food Centre before results out

A jubilant mood has descended upon Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre in Jurong West as hundreds of Tharman Shanmugaratnam fans, supporters and well-wishers have gathered in preparation for a Tharman presidency.

The supporters, which include his assenter Singaporean filmmaker Royston Tan, were waiting at the food centre, with many of them carrying pineapples.

Those present were seen and heard shouting "President Tharman" before 9:30pm, even though sample count and official results have not been announced.

Those present were also seen wearing maroon, as well as clothing with the pineapple symbols and designs.

Shouts of "ong lai" and "huat ah" were also heard.

According to a Mothership reporter on the ground, a group of women had even showed up with a flag showing pineapples.

The supporters were also congregating at the food centre's table number 184 on the second floor, which those present said is Tharman's favourite table.

Some stalls at the food centre were still open after 9:30pm to cater to the supporters gathered, as well as to await the arrival of Tharman, who was expected to visit the premises designated as the post-election gathering point.

Tharman arrived at the hawker centre just before 10pm and promptly got mobbed.

Top photos via Mothership