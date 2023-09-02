Incoming President Tharman will not be moving to the Istana

Tharman Shanmugaratnam emerged victorious in the 2023 Presidential Election with a sweeping 70.4 per cent of the valid votes on Sep. 1, 2023.

He will be inaugurated at the Istana on Sep. 14, 2023.

Not moving residence to Istana

However, the President-elect will not be moving into the Istana after his inauguration, according to a representative from his media team.

Instead, he will only be using the Istana as his office.

Tharman also said during his victory tour this afternoon that he will continue to actively meet the residents of Singapore.

This was said in response to a question on concerns about him reducing interactions with residents if he chooses to move into the Istana.

"I am not going to change my personality and my style," he explained.

Only one president has lived in the Istana

Although the Istana serves as the official residence for the President of Singapore, only one of Singapore's previous presidents has actually resided there, our first president, Yusof Ishak.

Benjamin Sheares, Devan Nair, Wee Kim Wee, Ong Teng Cheong, S R Nathan, and Tony Tan all chose to live in their own private residences.

In 2017, outgoing president Halimah Yacob moved to an undisclosed location after moving out of her Yishun HDB flat.

Top photos by Andrew Koay and Singapore Tourism Board.