4-room Telok Blangah flat sold for S$1.1 million, area's first million-dollar HDB unit

The high floor unit is less than 10 years old, with great views.

Daniel Seow | September 05, 2023, 07:30 PM

A 4-room HDB resale flat at Block 80A Telok Blangah Street 31 has been sold for a cool S$1.1 million.

The transaction happened in August 2023.

The flat was built in 2013, and the unit that was sold is located on a high floor, according to property portal EdgeProp.

It occupies 1022 square feet, which translates to S$1076 per square feet (psf).

For comparison, Punggol's first million-dollar resale flat, a double-storey loft unit sold in September last year, had a psf price of  S$747.

The 10-year-old Telok Blangah unit is the first HDB unit in the area to fetch a sale price above S$1 million, according to EdgeProp statistics.

Desirable location

Philip Peh, the commercial realtor from PropNex Realty who transacted the unit, shared with Mothership that the flat was a rare find.

It is relatively new, being less than a decade old, and is situated in a desirable location.

Block 80A Telok Blangah Street 31. Image via Google Street View.

Block 80A is nestled in a mature estate with plenty of amenities, including a nearby food centre, market and supermarkets.

It is also within walking distance of both Labrador Park and Telok Blangah MRT stations.

Furthermore, the estate is in close proximity to office districts such as Mapletree Business City, the Central Business District (CBD), and Downtown.

Amazing unblocked views

Peh added that the unit is on a very high floor — which adds to its desirability.

The unit faces an unblocked view of Singapore's southern waters, Keppel Bay, and lush greenery.

Image courtesy of Philip Peh / PropNex.

Peh pointed out that the area consists of mainly condominiums, and it is rare to have a HDB unit with such a stunning view.

“Many owners are reluctant to sell due to the above attributes. That’s why such units are seldom available in the market,” he added.

Background

Telok Blangah is part of the Bukit Merah town, which appears to be a prime location for flat buyers.

According to HDB's resale statistics for Bukit Merah town, there were 12 other million-dollar flats sold in the area in the past year, in locations such as Henderson Road, Boon Tiong Road and Havelock Road.

This included the most expensive HDB resale flat ever sold in Singapore, a jumbo four-room unit at 50 Moh Guan Terrace, which was sold in June this year for S$1.5 million.

There were 105 million-dollar flats sold in total during the second quarter of 2023, according to SRX,

According to HDB's flash estimates published on Jul. 3, the prices of HDB resale flats rose by 1.4 per cent in this period.

This is faster than the 1 per cent in the first quarter of 2023 but lower than the average quarterly growth of 2.5 per cent in 2022.

Other million dollar flats:

Top images from Google Street View / courtesy of Philip Peh.

