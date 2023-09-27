Back

Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' documentary film showing in S'pore cinemas from Nov. 3, 2023

Screaming, crying.

Fiona Tan | September 27, 2023, 02:03 PM

Events

Taylor Swift is coming to a movie theatre near you.

Hitting cinemas Nov. 3, 2023

The American singer announced on her Instagram on Sep. 26, 2023, that a documentary film about her Eras concert tour will be released worldwide.

The film "The Eras Tour" will be screened in over 100 countries, including Singapore.

Swifties in Singapore can expect the film to be released on Nov. 3, 2023.

Tickets for the film are now on sale at Cathay Cineplexes, Golden Village, Shaw Theatres, and The Projector.

They can also be bought from the official event site.

Adult tickets cost S$19.89 each, a reference to her 1989 album.

Children's tickets, on the other hand, cost S$13.13.

13 is also known to be the singer's lucky number.

