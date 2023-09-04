Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert film to hit US theatres in Oct. 2023

Taylor Swift is releasing a concert film of her The Eras Tour, which has been taking over the world — and Singapore, by storm.

On Aug. 31, the "Love Story" singer announced on X, previously known as Twitter, that the Eras Tour concert film will be released in North American theatres on Oct. 13.

The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at… pic.twitter.com/eKRqS8C7d1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 31, 2023

The film will be 2 hours and 45 minutes long, with ticket prices paying homage to her album and favourite number — US$19.89 for adults and US$13.13 for children and seniors.

Broke records

The film has broken the record for the highest advanced tickets sales revenue in a day at American theatre company AMC.

According to a press release by AMC, the film garnered US$26 million in ticket-sales revenue on its first day of sale, the highest in the company's 103-year history.

It broke the previous highest record of US$16.9 million held by "Spider-man: No Way Home".

AMC will be having at least four showtimes for the film per day from Thursdays to Sundays, at every of their theatre locations in the United States.

To meet demand, the cinema chain will also be adding more showtimes "where necessary and available".

Unfortunately for Singaporean Swifties, the film is currently only available in North America.

Premiere dates for Singapore and other parts of the world have yet to be announced.

In the meantime, the film's trailer has been released on Youtube.

The Taylor Swift effect

In response to the release of the Eras Tour concert film, other anticipated films have shifted their premiere dates to avoid competition.

"The Exorcist: Believer" has been shifted a week earlier to Oct. 6 while Meg Ryan's "What Happens Later" will be delaying its premiere to Nov. 3.

Exorcist producer Jason Blum announced the former's change of dates on X, previously known as Twitter, with a hashtag #TaylorWins.

Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23#TaylorWins — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) August 31, 2023

The Eras Tour

Singapore is the pop star's sole Southeast Asian stop for the international leg of her Eras Tour.

She will be performing for a total of six days — Mar. 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9, 2023.

A whooping 22 million people reportedly pre-registered for the ticket sales, and all six shows were sold out within eight hours.

Top photos from taylorswift/Instagram.