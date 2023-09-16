Back

SMRT unveils S'pore's longest hand-drawn historical art mural at Tanjong Pagar MRT station

The mural depicts Singapore's transformation over 200 years.

Ruth Chai | September 16, 2023, 06:48 PM

The longest hand-drawn historical art mural in Singapore was unveiled at Tanjong Pagar MRT station on Sep. 16.

Photo via SMRT

It was launched by SMRT Trains in partnership with Tanjong Pagar Community Club (TPCC) and Tanjong Pagar-Tiong Bahru Grassroots Organisations (GROs).

The mural, which is a printed version of the original canvas, will be on display at Tanjong Pagar MRT station for at least a year as a part of SMRT's "Communities in Station" programme

The programme aims to strengthen affinity with communities and enhance commuter experience on its MRT network.

"Singapore on Canvas"

Titled "Singapore on Canvas", the artwork by local artist Ng Peng Sing measures 67 metres in length and 1.7 metres in height.

It depicts key events, dates, sites, and figures from Singapore's history over 200 years.

It includes Singapore's colonial times under the British, World War Two, the journey towards independence, rapid development into a first world nation under the founding Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Kuan Yew, and present day metropolis.

Ng, who is a distinguished member of the International Art & Culture Federation, took 22 months to complete the mural by hand.

Photo via SMRT

"Each era illustrated in the mural has a different narrative – the joys and struggles unique to each generation – but together, it tells the Singapore story. Much of the painting is inspired by my personal life experiences. I hope it will evoke fond memories of earlier days and a sense of nostalgia among the older generation while kindling the curiosity of younger Singaporeans to find out more about the nation’s rich history while they commute”.

The mural was unveiled by Tanjong Pagar GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Indranee Rajah.

Group Chief Executive Officer for SMRT Corporation Ltd Ngien Hoon Ping said:

"We are delighted to have this opportunity to host this mural which depicts Singapore’s rich history and heritage. We are also honoured that an SMRT train is featured in the artwork, along with icons like our national airline as an integral part of the Singapore story."

Photo via SMRT

"“Singapore on Canvas” is a beautiful, significant, and meaningful piece of artwork which we hope will spark conversations among commuters and enhance their commuting experience as they commute through our network," he added.

"Communities in Station"

The "Singapore on Canvas mural is the latest initiative under SMRT's "Communities in Station" programme.

The programme includes Comic Connect, a collaboration between the rail operator and members of the local art community to install heritage-themed comic wall murals across 35 SMRT-operated MRT stations island-wide.

In 2023, SMRT also installed community pianos at three different MRT stations – Bayfront MRT, Tanjong Pagar MRT and Orchard MRT.

The aim of the project, called "Music in Community", aims to enhance vibrancy and commuter experience in SMRT's transit spaces through music, poetry, and busking.

