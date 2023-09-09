Back

Tan Kin Lian raises S$560 for charity from selling used PE2023 posters in Bedok

The sale went "very smoothly", he said.

Fasiha Nazren | September 09, 2023, 04:57 PM

Events

On Sep. 9, PE2023 candidate Tan Kin Lian went to a hawker centre in Bedok to sell his used PE2023 posters.

In a video that he uploaded onto Facebook, he said that he received confirmation from the Elections Department Singapore (ELD) that he doesn't require a permit to sell the posters.

He also added that following his queries to the police, the police said that the sale doesn't fall "within their jurisdiction".

Sale went smoothly

Saying the sale went "very smoothly", Tan managed to sell more than 30 used posters as well as A5 and A6-sized posters.

The poster sale raised S$560, with all the proceeds going to Jamiyah Singapore, a social and welfare charity in Singapore.

He noted that about half of the buyers were young people below voting age.

"They appear to like to have this collection," he said.

More poster sales

Encouraged by the turnout, Tan said he would be repeating the sale of used posters at other hawker centres on Saturday mornings.

Details will be posted on his Facebook page.

Top image from Tan Kin Lian's Facebook page.

