TADA investigating driver who hurled racist remarks at passenger, called her 'the very worst'

Ride-hailing service TADA is investigating an incident where one of its drivers was caught on camera yelling at his passenger, calling her "the very worst".

The passenger, Jan Hoeden, uploaded the video on Facebook on Sep. 23 but her post is no longer available to the public.

The video has since been reposted onto TikTok and made its way onto Wake Up Singapore's Instagram page.

What happened?

In one of the videos that Hoeden shared, the driver ranted about how her daughter is below the legal height limit of 1.35 metres to ride without a car seat.

However, when Hoeden clarified that her daughter is not only 1.37 metres in height but also nine years old, the driver doubled down on his statement, which led to Hoeden saying, "okay, complain".

"Complain is good, [be]cause you are very illegal," the driver rebutted.

Hoeden asked what made her "illegal", and the driver complained that she gave him the wrong directions.

"Don't hao lian," the driver added, which is Hokkien for boastful.

When she disputed that she was not "hao lian" in Mandarin, the driver became visibly angry.

"Eh you Indian, I'm Chinese (sic). You are the very worst," he yelled, clearly losing his cool at one point.

Hoeden retorted that she was "Singaporean Eurasian" and told him "for being racist, [she] was going to put him on Facebook".

Despite her clarifying her race, the driver still said, "I know you Indian. I'm Chinese. You try to be funny with me".

In another video, Hoeden said that the driver called her "terrible" and continued to shout that he is a Chinese.

Hoeden wrote on her Facebook: "Racist drivers like this [should] be reprimanded and shamed!"

TADA looking into the issue

TADA left a comment on Wake Up Singapore's Instagram post saying that its team is investigating the issue.

"At TADA, we do not tolerate racism, discrimination, or abuse of any kind."

Mothership has reached out to TADA and Hoeden for more information.

Top photo via Jan Hoeden/Facebook