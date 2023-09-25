Former president Halimah Yacob is new chancellor of SUSS

The former president of Singapore, Halimah Yacob, has been appointed as the new chancellor of the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS).

On Oct. 1, 2023, she will be taking over the role from Stephen Lee, who has served as SUSS Chancellor since 2018.

Halimah said that she was honoured to be appointed as the new Chancellor.

"This university has a unique place in Singapore, with its mission to inspire learning for life. It is something I firmly believe in, as it is a mindset that empowers individuals to embrace change in an ever-evolving world and to continue growing throughout their lives. I look forward to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure SUSS’ continued success in impacting society through applied social sciences.”

She is a patron of the university and of over 40 charitable and community organisations.

In a press release, SUSS President Tan Tai Yong welcomed her, saying:

“We are privileged to welcome Mdm Halimah Yacob as our new Chancellor. She has long been a champion of important social issues and an advocate for impacting lives. Her presence will make our university an even stronger force for doing good in society, encouraging learning for life, and positively influencing people's lives."

Background

The former president's career began in 1978 as a legal officer with the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC).

Thereafter, she rose through the ranks to become the Executive Secretary of the United Workers of Electronics, Director of the Women’s Development Secretariat and eventually, NTUC's Deputy Secretary-General.

In 2013, Halimah became the first woman in Singapore to be elected as the ninth Speaker of Parliament.

She is also Singapore's first female president, serving a 6-year term from 2017 to 2023.

She was succeeded by Tharman Shanmugaratnam earlier this month.

Top photos from Google Photos and Ministry of Communications and Information