Springleaf Prata Place giving 2 free plain pratas to each customer at 10 outlets on Sep. 25 & 26

The prata restaurant chain was featured in the 2023 edition of the Michelin Guide.

Belmont Lay | September 21, 2023, 01:38 AM

Springleaf Prata Place is giving away two free plain pratas to each customer on Sep. 25 and 26, 2023.

The offer is available at any of the 10 outlets of the specialty prata chain for dine-in customers only.

Mentioned in 2023 Michelin Guide

The prata chain announced on Sep. 19 that it is having a giveaway as part of its celebration for being listed in the 2023 edition of the Michelin Guide, which recognised the restaurant for its food.

"Probably the first and only prata restaurant chain in the world to be featured in the 2023 Michelin Guide," Springleaf Prata Place added about its achievement of being featured in the renowned culinary guide.

Springleaf Prata Place also highlighted its social responsibility efforts in its post, which made public the fact that 80 per cent of its prata dough is produced by people with disabilities, who make up 40 per cent of their team in the kitchen.

In total, they are responsible for making 290,400 prata doughs each month.

