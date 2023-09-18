Back

Many S'poreans support longer minimum occupation period for BTO flats: Desmond Lee

He said they felt HDB flats should be primarily for owner occupation.

Hannah Martens | September 18, 2023, 06:34 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Speaking in Parliament on Sep. 18, 2023, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee elaborated more on the new Housing Development Board (HDB) Build-to-Order (BTO) flat classification of "Standard", "Plus", and "Prime" announced during this year's National Day Rally.

Under the new framework, "Standard" flat owners must observe a Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) of 5 years, while"Plus" and "Prime" flat owners must observe a longer MOP of 10 years.

When asked whether the MOP period could be shorter, Lee shared that "many supported imposing a longer MOP" during the Forward Singapore Housing Conversations as they felt HDB flats should be primarily for owner occupation.

"We think that an MOP of 10 years seeks to strike a balance between strengthening the intent for owner occupation on the one hand, and giving homeowners the flexibility of moving home for genuine reasons."

Many Singaporeans stay in their HDB for 10 years or more

Lee said the government imposes tighter restrictions on buyers of "Prime" and "Plus" flats as it ensures that it will be fair to those who purchase "Standard" flats with standard market subsidies.

"Plus" flat owners will also have a longer MOP of 10 years and cannot rent out their flats during the period.

Lee explained that this was to ensure these "Plus" flats were for "owner occupation" and "not for speculative investment or rental yield".

Lee shared that during the Forward Singapore Housing Conversations, many supported imposing a longer MOP as they felt that "HDB flats should primarily be for owner occupation".

In response to a question on whether Plus flats can come with a shorter MOP, Lee replied that a 10-year MOP "strikes a balance between strengthening the intent for owner occupation on the one hand, and giving homeowners the flexibility of moving home for genuine reasons".

Lee also pointed out that most HDBs come with a 5-year MOP, but most Singaporean households stay in their flat for 10 years or more before selling.

For those who "genuinely need to move out" before their MOP ends, HDB will assess their appeal on a case-by-case basis.

First-time families, first-time parents and married couples will receive more ballot chances

Under the new framework, across all BTO projects, first-timer families will receive two ballot chances.

First-timer parents and married couples will receive three ballot chances and additional priority under the Family and Parenthood Priority Scheme.

More details on the specific prioritisation and quotas for different groups will be announced when it is ready, said Lee.

14,000 2-room Flexi flats to launch from 2024 to 2026

During his National Day Rally, PM Lee announced that singles will have access to more housing options under the new HDB framework.

To meet the housing demand from singles and the elderly looking to "right-size", Lee announced they would launch more 2-room Flexi flats over the next three years.

From 2024 to 2026, HDB will launch up to 14,000 2-room Flexi flats, a 30 per cent increase over the past three years from 2021 to 2023.

Lee also shared that they have worked hard to catch up on delays, and the median waiting time for HDB flats is now about four to four and a half years.

They aim to bring it down to three to four years by 2024.

When asked if the age floor can be lowered to allow singles to apply for BTO flats at an earlier age, Lee shared that their priority is to build enough flats over the next few years to address the expected increase in housing demand from singles.

Top photo via MCI/YouTube

Preschools need time to procure & install CCTVs correctly: Sun Xueling on deadline next year

She also addressed concerns on the reliability of CCTV footages such as the possibility of tampering.

September 18, 2023, 06:58 PM

S'pore bus & train adult fares to go up by S$0.10-S$0.11 from Dec. 23, 2023

Concession fares to go up by 4 to 5 cents.

September 18, 2023, 06:52 PM

George Yeo meets Wang Leehom while on Taiwan trip

They've known each other for years.

September 18, 2023, 06:10 PM

K-pop group Fifty Fifty's label holding girl group auditions in S'pore

Set to debut next year.

September 18, 2023, 06:04 PM

How this S’porean shopped, cooked & prepped for a party without stepping out of the house

Ever wanted to shop at Giant and Cold Storage simultaneously? Now you can.

September 18, 2023, 05:56 PM

Coffee Bean just launched a chilli drink with mango & chocolate & it was surprisingly refreshing

Spicy… Ice Blended Drink?

September 18, 2023, 05:24 PM

1st recorded sighting of silvered langur in S'pore at Clementi Woods Park

The langur was last sighted at NUS.

September 18, 2023, 04:59 PM

S'pore police only freezes bank accounts suspected of illicit activities: MHA's Sun Xueling

The SPF also does not track the time taken to unfreeze bank accounts once investigations are completed, she added.

September 18, 2023, 04:49 PM

Philippine president Marcos Jr gets mobbed at Lucky Plaza, exclusive 2023 S'pore Grand Prix access

He was in town for a separate event.

September 18, 2023, 04:11 PM

Kinderland case 'should not have happened' & 'not representative' of majority of preschool educators: Sun Xueling

Despite recent cases putting preschool environment under scrutiny, Sun Xueling is positive that most educators are exemplary.

September 18, 2023, 04:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.