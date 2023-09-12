Back

S'pore telco Simba offering 5G coverage to new & existing customers at no extra cost

Joshua Lee | September 12, 2023, 01:44 PM

Local telco Simba Telecom is now offering new and existing customers access to its local 5G network at no extra cost.

The telco announced on Sep. 12 that Simba customers who use 5G-compatible devices can access its 5G network "seamlessly and without disruption" with immediate effect.

There is no need to visit a Simba service centre for any activation. This service is also available for eSIM customers.

Simba customers can also access 5G networks overseas.

Simba offers 5G roaming services in at least 41 destinations.

"Subscribers when roaming will seamlessly switch between 4G and 5G, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted browsing experience," said the telco.

The prices of Simba's SIM-only monthly plans range from S$5 for 20GB of data to S$18 for 130GB of data.

Need 5G-compatible devices

Simba customers need to have a device that is compatible with 5G networks (this can be checked from your device's settings).

It also has to be configured to the telco's 5G network.

They have to be within the telco's 5G coverage areas in order to access the network. Customers who are outside the 5G coverage areas can still access Simba's 4G network.

What is 5G?

5G is the next generation of mobile wireless network technology.

Compared to 4G and 3G, which are the most commonly-used wireless networks, 5G offers faster download speeds.

5G is, in theory, 10 times faster than 4G. In real life, however, many factors -- such as your phone, your telco, or how far you are situated from tranmission towers -- affect wireless download speeds.

Nevertheless, 5G promises ultra-fast connectivity.

5G has lower network latency, which means there is less delay in transmitting data. For consumers, this means better streaming speeds for video calls and games.

Lastly, 5G boasts better capacity, allowing for more devices on the same network without compromising speed.

The biggest local telcos have started offering 5G mobile plans.

In July 2023, they stopped providing 3G network services to free up the spectrum for 4G and 5G networks.

