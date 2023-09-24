Back

S'pore sends record 431 athletes to Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China

Let's go Singapore!

Hannah Martens | September 24, 2023, 03:42 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The 19th Asian Games opened in Hangzhou, China, on Sep. 23, 2023, where Singapore sent a record 431 athletes to compete in various sports.

According to The Straits Times, 12,500 athletes from 45 countries and regions will compete in this Asian Games.

An athlete to keep your eye on is Sprint Queen Shanti Pereira, who is having a career-high as she continually smashes national records at the events she participates in.

Pereira recently qualified for the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, becoming the first Singaporean to qualify for the 200m event.

The Quah siblings are also ones to look out for in the pool. Quah Zheng Wen finished 8th in his 100m freestyle event, qualified for both the finals, and achieved B cut for the World Aquatics Championships Doha 2024.

His sister, Quah Ting Wen, finished third with her teammates Amanda Lim, Nur Marina Chan and Christie Chue in the 400m freestyle relay. The quartet will advance to the finals that will air on MeWatch on Sep. 24, at 7:25pm.

A look into the athletes' village

The Asian Games village will house all the athletes, team officials, 4,000 technical officers and 5,000 journalists.

In a video on YouTube by New China TV, the athletes living quarters look like a mini flat, with a living area with a television and their own room with a bed.

Screenshot via YouTube/New China TV

Screenshot via YouTube/New China TV

There are also six restaurants throughout the whole village, and the Athletes' Dining Hall, which can seat 4,200 people, will run for 20 hours a day from 5:00 am to 1:00am

Top photo via SNOC/Facebook

14-year-old teen wins gold in adult category at S'pore Jiu-Jitsu competition

The young teen went against men who were at least eight years older than him.

September 24, 2023, 07:34 PM

Short film on S'pore's last surviving Flying Tiger, Captain Ho Weng Toh, featuring Richie Koh to be released in Nov. 2023

Captain Ho Weng Toh is 103-year-old this year.

September 24, 2023, 06:56 PM

Mum in M'sia holds cane while riding motorcycle to supervise son running

"Be strong brother. Life is as hard as the rotan your mother is carrying," the TikToker wrote.

September 24, 2023, 05:32 PM

Gardens by the Bay & 300 volunteers create S'pore largest flower carpet, free for viewing until Oct. 1

Batik-inspired design.

September 24, 2023, 04:28 PM

Man spends S$400 buying 30 live fishes from supermarket at Ghim Moh to release them all into canal

While the man may have kind intent, the fishes may not live or may pose a threat to native species.

September 24, 2023, 02:02 PM

NTU Student Union suspends exco member for 5 weeks for tricking junior member into drinking more alcohol when she asked for water

Mothership reader shared that the member accused was apparently running uncontested for the role of President of NTUSU.

September 24, 2023, 01:22 PM

Man accused of molesting girl, 8, at her Simei house when he was 20 among 6 men charged with molestation in separate cases

The six men are aged between 22 and 58.

September 24, 2023, 11:35 AM

8 haunted houses, 11 thrill rides & 2 scare zones at Sunway Lagoon’s Halloween event

Not for the faint of heart or children aged below 13.

September 24, 2023, 11:00 AM

King cobra swallows python in 15 mins following 7-hour battle in Mandai, awes wildlife photographers

The python put up a good fight.

September 24, 2023, 10:38 AM

S'poreans need not be discouraged as S'pore does have agency amid 'grey clouds' hanging over the world: Vivian

Vivian also spoke about the implications of artificial intelligence.

September 24, 2023, 09:53 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.