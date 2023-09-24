S'pore sends record 431 athletes to Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China

The 19th Asian Games opened in Hangzhou, China, on Sep. 23, 2023, where Singapore sent a record 431 athletes to compete in various sports.

According to The Straits Times, 12,500 athletes from 45 countries and regions will compete in this Asian Games.

An athlete to keep your eye on is Sprint Queen Shanti Pereira, who is having a career-high as she continually smashes national records at the events she participates in.

Pereira recently qualified for the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, becoming the first Singaporean to qualify for the 200m event.

The Quah siblings are also ones to look out for in the pool. Quah Zheng Wen finished 8th in his 100m freestyle event, qualified for both the finals, and achieved B cut for the World Aquatics Championships Doha 2024.

His sister, Quah Ting Wen, finished third with her teammates Amanda Lim, Nur Marina Chan and Christie Chue in the 400m freestyle relay. The quartet will advance to the finals that will air on MeWatch on Sep. 24, at 7:25pm.

A look into the athletes' village

The Asian Games village will house all the athletes, team officials, 4,000 technical officers and 5,000 journalists.

In a video on YouTube by New China TV, the athletes living quarters look like a mini flat, with a living area with a television and their own room with a bed.

There are also six restaurants throughout the whole village, and the Athletes' Dining Hall, which can seat 4,200 people, will run for 20 hours a day from 5:00 am to 1:00am

Top photo via SNOC/Facebook