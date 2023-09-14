SPCA staff moonlights as 2-week-old kitten fosterer, takes care of her before & after work

A staff at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Singapore has been going above and beyond his day job to care for a helpless kitten.

Yao Huang, head of operations at SPCA, has been "moonlighting" — and that's not frowned upon.

That's because his second job happens to overlap with his duties in his day job and it involves fostering a kitten and making sure she makes it.

Kitten found at air-con compressor

His spunky furdaughter, Febe, was found at an air-conditioning compressor at Changi Air Base with two other siblings.

At just two weeks old, they were left to fend for themselves as their mother had passed away.

The two siblings were taken in by their finder, while Febe was brought to the SPCA for critical attention.

She was diagnosed with parvovirus, also known as feline panleukopenia, which is highly fatal in young kittens if untreated.

According to SPCA's Facebook post on Sep. 14, Febe was close to death.

Round-the-clock care

Yao Huang made the decision to foster Febe to help her overcome the odds.

SPCA noted that the staff had to tube or syringe-feed the kitten every few hours for two months.

He even had to stimulate her to pee and poo, kept her warm, took her to vet visits, and shuttled her between his workplace and home daily in order to watch over her.

The task of making sure kittens pee and poo is usually overseen by the mother cat.

SPCA added that Febe is now free of parvovirus as a result of the round-the-clock care.

She has been put up for adoption.

"We suspect Yao Huang will have a hard time saying goodbye when she meets her forever family. But goodbye is the goal, for Yao Huang has more furkids to help," SPCA wrote.

"Thank you, Yao Huang, for loving Febe like your own and doing such great work nursing her back to health!"

All photos via SPCA Singapore