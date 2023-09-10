Soh Rui Yong wins 2023 Pocari Sweat Run men's race with 2.4km timing of 6min 57sec

Singaporean runner Soh Rui Yong has emerged as the winner of the men's category for this year's Pocari Sweat Run.

Soh clocked a 2.4km timing of under seven minutes — six minutes and 57 seconds to be exact.

He beat the runner-up, Shaun Goh by about two seconds.

In a Facebook post, Soh declared himself the "2.4km world champion".

At this year's run, Vanessa Lee came in first for the women's race at eight minutes and nine seconds.

Previous timing

This year's timing is not Soh's personal best though.

In 2021, he clocked an official timing of six minutes and 53 seconds.

He then announced that he was the first man in Singapore to run 2.4km under seven minutes, and issued a challenge to anyone who could do the same.

National middle distance runner Jeevaneesh Soundararajah subsequently achieved a national best of six minutes and 52 seconds during the 2022 Pocari Sweat Run, reported The Straits Times.

Soh clocked six minutes and 55 seconds, just behind Gurkha Subas Gurung, who clocked six minutes and 54 seconds.

