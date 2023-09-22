Back

SIA refunds S$1,590 to New Zealand couple seated next to snorting, farting dog on flight

The couple said they intend to donate the money to a guide dog training centre.

Daniel Seow | September 22, 2023, 12:54 PM

WhatsappSingapore Airlines (SIA) has given a New Zealand couple a refund after they had to sit next to a flatulent pet dog in the premium economy cabin, during a 13-hour flight from Paris to Singapore.

After the pair requested a seat change, they ended up in economy class seats for the rest of the flight, in June 2023.

According to New Zealand news outlet Stuff, they have since been refunded NZ$982.50 (S$795) each by the airline, on top of travel vouchers.

Unpleasant flight experience

The couple, Gill and Warren Press, booked premium economy seats on the SIA flight but were uncomfortable with the dog accompanying a passenger who sat beside them, Stuff reported.

According to Gill, the animal started snorting heavily during the flight and later kept farting.

It was understood to be an emotional support animal, but Press said the dog itself "appeared to be in a distressed state".

Other grievances they had were that it took up space in her husband's legroom, and that some of the dog's "saliva goo" got onto his bare leg as he was wearing shorts.

After bringing up the issue to a flight attendant, they were told the only available seats were in the economy cabin.

Eventually, the couple managed to secure a seat change, and moved to seats at the front of the economy cabin which were reserved for staff.

They were further assured that the airline would lodge an incident report and reach out to them on the matter.

Getting the refund

Press emailed SIA to complain about the incident, and the airline responded with an apology.

After more than three weeks of exchanges, SIA offered a NZ$200 (S$162) travel voucher as compensation.

The couple were still unhappy and requested a full refund of their flight tickets.

They asserted that though they were dog owners themselves, they wished they had been informed of the dog beforehand.

Additionally, they did not feel they had received the experience they had paid for.

Refunded for fare difference

It has been about three months since the incident.

Stuff reported on Sep. 20 that the airline has reached out to the couple with a new offer.

SIA has reportedly offered to reimburse them NZ$982.50 (S$795) per person to cover the fare difference between their original premium economy seats and their subsequent economy class seats.

This is apparently on top of the S$320 travel vouchers provided to them.

Press told Stuff that they would be accepting the offer, but that they plan to donate the amount to a guide dog training centre in New Zealand.

She said that "it wasn't about the money in the end" but "more about principles and normalising things that really aren't normal and acceptable."

SIA statement

In response to Mothership's enquiries, an SIA spokesperson offered an apology from the airline to the couple for their flight experience.

"SIA has been in touch with them since the incident and appreciate their understanding in this matter," the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson also confirmed that the couple has since accepted a refund of the fare difference, but declined to comment on the exact details of the compensation.

"SIA remain committed to offering the best possible travel experience for all of our customers," the spokesperson concluded.

In a previous statement, SIA stated that assistance dogs are accepted on SIA flights as long as they meet the airline's requirements to travel on board.

SIA also said that it endeavours to notify customers who may be seated next to an assistance dog prior to boarding.

Top image from Stuff / SIA on Facebook.

