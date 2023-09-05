‘All Star’ singer, Smash Mouth’s Steve Harwell, dies at 56

The former lead singer of American rock band Smash Mouth, Steve Harwell, died on Sep. 4.

Harwell was 56 years old.

Died from liver failure

His death at his home in Idaho, U.S., was confirmed by the band's manager, Robert Hayes, according to The New York Times.

Hayes shared with the Rolling Stone that Harwell "passed peacefully and comfortably".

Harwell's death was attributed to liver failure due to alcohol abuse. Prior to that, he had been in hospice care following medical complications.

In a tribute post on Instagram, the band described Harwell as a "larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle".

"Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. [...] Steve lived a 100% full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out. Good night Heevo Veev. Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target."

Who's Smash Mouth?

Smash Mouth is best known for their chart-topping hit "All Star", which was used in the opening credits of and popularised by Dreamworks movie "Shrek".

Other famous songs by the band include "Walkin’ on the Sun" and their cover of a song by The Monkees, "I'm a Believer".

Harwell left the band in 2021, and bassist Paul De Lisle remains the only original member.

Top photo from Smash Mouth / YouTube and Wikimedia Commons