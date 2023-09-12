Back

M'sia motorcycle caught for having smallest licence plate in the world

Gotta squint.

Syahindah Ishak | Hannah Martens | September 12, 2023, 07:30 PM

A Malaysian motorist was caught having a tiny licence plate the size of a fingernail during an operation in Malaysia that was on the lookout for those who violate the rules and regulations under the Malaysian Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333).

In a Facebook post on Sep. 2, it was revealed that the Road Transport Department Malaysia (JPJ) conducted an operation from 2pm to 7pm as part of the 2023 Motorcycle Special Operation conduted countrywide from Sep. 1 to 30.

During the operation, JPJ looked out for motorists who "fail to adhere to traffic light signals, as well as those who do not use a helmet while riding motorcycles".

JPJ inspected 1,302 motorists, and actions were taken against 691 motorcycles.

Some 642 Summon Notices P (22) were also issued, and 205 motorcycles were confiscated.

However, one particular motorcycle stood out in the operation.

A JPJ officer was photographed next to the motorcycle's puny licence plate.

He placed his finger beside the licence plate in comparison to show just how tiny the licence plate was.

Photo vua JPJ/Facebook

In Malaysia, number plates must be displayed at the front and back of the vehicle.

The licence plate must be visible from at least 2.3m during the day and at least 1.8m at night.

Those found violating the law can be fined between RM300 (S$87.50) and RM3,000 (S$875).

Top photo via JPJ/Facebook

