SingPost Centre flooded with people there for K-pop group Ateez signing event on Sep. 10

Crowded.

Zi Shan Kow | September 10, 2023, 02:57 PM

If you are visiting Singpost Centre at Paya Lebar this afternoon (Sep. 10), you will probably be greeted with this:

Image by Lee Wei Lin.

K-pop boy group Ateez is holding an autograph session at the mall, after a sold-out concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium yesterday.

Fans crowd beyond barricades

The signing event is held on the ground floor atrium of the SingPost Centre.

100 fans have already been selected to meet the eight-member group up close and personal at the event.

However, fans could be seen waiting beyond the barricades, on the first and second floor of the mall to catch a glimpse of the stars.

Image by Lee Wei Lin.

Image by Lee Wei Lin.

Image by Lee Wei Lin.

Video by Lee Wei Lin.

Top images by Lee Wei Lin.

