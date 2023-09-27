9 in 10 S'pore residents exceeded daily recommended sodium intake: HPB's survey

The Health Promotion Board (HPB) surveyed 3,000 people in Singapore between December 2021 and August 2022, for the National Nutrition Survey (NNS) 2022.

The survey was conducted to monitor the dietary intake and nutritional status among adult Singapore residents.

The findings of NNS are published once every two years.

Here are the key findings from the 2022 survey:

Calorie intake

The 2022 survey found that Singapore residents are eating more.

The mean calorie intake has increased from 2,360kcal in 2019 to 2,410kcal in 2022.

More individuals (61 per cent) are exceeding their daily recommended calorie intake after factoring energy requirement from physical activity.

Fried food, flavoured rice and noodles, coconut-based food, convenience food, beverages, plain rice and desserts form 60 per cent of total calories consumed among survey participants.

Sodium intake

Daily sodium intake of the population has also increased from 3,480mg in 2019 to 3,620mg in 2022.

HPB said that a key source of the increase is the more frequent use of salt and sauces added during cooking, as wells as in meals eaten outside.

Nine in 10 Singapore residents exceeded the daily recommended sodium intake of less than 2,000mg, which is equivalent to one teaspoon of salt.

Sugar intake

The total sugar intake, however, has reduced from 60g in 2018 to 56g in 2022.

The Nutri-Grade labelling and advertisement prohibition measures were contributing factors to this decrease.

In 2022, 67 per cent of residents are within the recommended maximum sugar allowance of no more than 10 per cent of daily total energy intake (10 teaspoons of sugar). This is higher than the 61 per cent in 2019.

HPB also noted that sugar sweetened beverages remain the single biggest source of dietary sugar, contributing 52 per cent of sugar intake.

Wholegrain intake

Singapore residents are not consuming enough wholegrains, according to HPB.

Only 4 per cent of staples consumed are wholegrains in 2022 compared to 5 per cent in 2019.

This is significantly lower than the recommended 30 per cent.

Protein intake

Protein intake in Singapore was largely adequate.

More than three in four Singapore residents met their recommended protein intake.

However, one in two older adults did not meet the recommended protein intake due.

Total fat intake

The total dietary fat intake has increased from 94g in 2019 to 100g in 2022, of which 36 per cent consisted of saturated fat, exceeding the recommendation of no more than 30 per cent.

Top three key sources of saturated fat are stir-fried dishes and deep-fried foods (16.7 per cent), coconut-based foods (13 per cent) and convenience meals and snacks (12.9 per cent).

The full NNS 2022 report can be viewed here.

Taking ownership of your own health

The NNS 2022 findings highlight the need for individuals to "take ownership of their health and adopt healthier lifestyles", MOH and HPB said in a combined press release.

They added:

"Having a healthy diet, increasing physical activity, managing stress and ceasing smoking all have a direct impact in reducing the risk of chronic diseases. Going for regular health screenings and follow-up is also necessary for early detection and appropriate intervention, to prevent or delay the onset of diseases. MOH and HPB will continue to work closely with community partners to create an ecosystem that enables all residents to live healthy lifestyles. We encourage individuals to participate in the various activities and programmes available in the community."

