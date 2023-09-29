Five S'poreans, aged 17-21, arrested for suspected drug activities on Telegram

Five Singaporeans aged 17 to 21 were arrested for suspected drug transactions conducted via a chat application, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a news release.

The arrests were made during anti-drug operations carried out by CNB on Sep. 27.

The chat application involved was reported to be Telegram by The Straits Times.

Scheduled weapons, and a total of about 204g of ‘Ice’, 143g of cannabis, 12 ‘Ecstasy’ pills, 12g of ketamine, one bottle of liquid substance believed to be controlled drugs, cash amounting to S$3,600 and various drug paraphernalia were seized during the operations.

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth about S$71,000.

Two arrested in vicinity of Boon Lay Drive

Detailing the arrests, CNB shared that its officers conducted an anti-drug operation at a residential unit located in the vicinity of Boon Lay Drive in the afternoon of Sep. 27.

A 20-year-old man and 19-year-old girl were arrested.

Forced entry was effected as the duo refused to comply with the orders by the officers to open the door.

CNB officers seized cash amounting to S$3,600 from within the unit.

The 20-year-old man was then escorted to his vehicle in a nearby open carpark.

From within the vehicle, CNB officers recovered a knuckle duster, knife, and a total of about 83g of ‘Ice’, 48g of cannabis, 12g of ketamine, and nine ‘Ecstasy’ pills.

18-year-old arrested in Boon Lay Avenue

In the same evening, CNB officers arrested an 18-year-old boy at a residential unit located in the vicinity of Boon Lay Avenue.

The 18-year-old was escorted to his vehicle in a nearby multi-storey carpark.

From within the vehicle, a total of about 121g of ‘Ice’, 95g of cannabis, about three ‘Ecstasy’ pills, one bottle of liquid substance believed to be controlled drugs, a digital weighing scale and drug paraphernalia were recovered.

Another two arrested in Jurong West

In a separate operation which similarly took place on Sep. 27, CNB officers arrested a 21-year-old man and 17-year-old girl from a residential unit located in the vicinity of Jurong West Street 93.

Like the operation at Boon Lay Drive, forced entry was effected as the duo refused to comply with orders to open the door.

From within the unit, several scheduled weapons were seized, including a knuckle duster.

'No safe haven' for drug activities: CNB deputy director

Following the anti-drug operations, Deputy Director of Intelligence Division Chang Gim Fook said:

"Drug offenders who think that such chat applications would enable them to transact anonymously cannot be more wrong. There is no safe haven, whether online or offline, for such nefarious activities. CNB will continue to monitor, track down and take decisive actions against them.”

Investigations by CNB into the drug activities of the five suspects are ongoing.

The police are also investigating the two men for possession of scheduled weapons, according to the CNB news release.

