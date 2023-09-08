Back

S'pore sends 22 ambulances to Ukraine

9 ambulances and 2 fire engines were sent previously.

Brenda Khoo | September 08, 2023, 05:41 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced that Singapore will be sending 22 ambulances to Ukraine to provide humanitarian assistance amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War.

MFA said in a press release on Sep. 7:

"In response to a request from Ukraine, the Singapore government will contribute a humanitarian assistance package comprising 22 ambulances. The assistance package was put together by the Singapore government to support international efforts, given the humanitarian crisis and needs in Ukraine."

In response, the Embassy of Ukraine in Singapore thanked MFA in a Facebook post and on its website.

The ambassador of Ukraine to Singapore also sent her message of appreciation on X, formerly Twitter:

Singapore's previous assistance to Ukraine

Last July, the Singapore government sent five ambulances to Ukraine.

In June 2022, Singapore sent Ukraine nine ambulances, two fire engines, as well as firefighting protective gear, rescue equipment, mine detectors, and medical supplies.

Image via Ukrainian Club in Singapore/Facebook.

Shortly after the war began on Feb. 24, 2022, Singapore Red Cross had also sent US$100,000 (S$136,409) to assist affected Ukrainian communities on Feb. 28, 2022.

Ukraine fights back

With the Russo-Ukrainian war going on for more than a year, Russia has been regularly attacking civilian areas in Ukrainian cities.

Russia's latest attack on Sep. 6 was one of its "deadliest strikes on civilians", as reported by Associated Press.

A missile fired at an outdoor market in eastern Ukraine killed 17 people.

To retaliate against Russia's attacks, CNN reported that in a display of "increasing willingness", Ukraine has been launching drone strikes on Russian cities.

On Aug. 30, Ukraine launched overnight attacks in at least six Russian regions, as well as destroyed Russian military transport planes, according to Reuters.

If you would like to donate to help the people of Ukraine, you can do so here.

Top image from Ukrainian Club in Singapore/Facebook.

S'pore finance consultant, 50, loses S$60,000 after downloading app to buy cheap beer seen on Facebook ad

He was tricked into revealing his bank details when scammers sent him a S$10 'rebate'.

September 08, 2023, 05:29 PM

Geo, a 19-year-old Philippine eagle at S'pore Bird Paradise, dies

Geo liked to keep his personal space neat and tidy, and he would spend much of his time in his aviary arranging his nest to his liking.

September 08, 2023, 04:52 PM

S'pore-JB KTMB train tickets for Chinese New Year eve 2024 sold out in less than a day

Sale of tickets open six months in advance.

September 08, 2023, 04:36 PM

MCI warns The Economist bureau chief in S'pore against interfering in domestic politics

The bureau chief, Dominic Ziegler, publicly endorsed the local publication Jom.

September 08, 2023, 04:13 PM

Yeo's gives out 500,000 limited edition drinks with Lee Kuan Yew's portrait, sparks questions

Some people thought it would be disrespectful to throw his portrait into the bin.

September 08, 2023, 04:12 PM

M'sian girl, 8, earns over S$450 from gambling with schoolmates by acting as house

Her mother was shocked when she took out wads of cash from her schoolbag.

September 08, 2023, 04:08 PM

S'pore to start importing chicken eggs from Turkey

New food sources will ensure that we will always "egg-nough," SFA says.

September 08, 2023, 03:31 PM

S'porean couple's 4 children all born on Sep. 6, newborn joins siblings aged 8, 10 & 12

What are the odds?

September 08, 2023, 03:16 PM

PSP's Hazel Poa files motion to suspend Iswaran as MP so he can't get S$192,500 MP allowance anymore

The motion will be debated in Parliament on or after Sep. 19, said Poa.

September 08, 2023, 02:30 PM

Scam ad using PM Lee’s image now circulating with Pritam Singh's image instead

The article resembles the one that PM Lee denounced as a scam.

September 08, 2023, 01:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.