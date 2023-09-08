S'pore sends 22 ambulances to Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced that Singapore will be sending 22 ambulances to Ukraine to provide humanitarian assistance amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War.

MFA said in a press release on Sep. 7:

"In response to a request from Ukraine, the Singapore government will contribute a humanitarian assistance package comprising 22 ambulances. The assistance package was put together by the Singapore government to support international efforts, given the humanitarian crisis and needs in Ukraine."

In response, the Embassy of Ukraine in Singapore thanked MFA in a Facebook post and on its website.

The ambassador of Ukraine to Singapore also sent her message of appreciation on X, formerly Twitter:

Thank you, Singapore, for sending a humanitarian assistance package comprising 22 ambulances to Ukraine. They will help save lives of Ukrainians bravely resisting 🇷🇺 unprovoked and unjustified aggression.#StandWithUkraine https://t.co/JQBZ3qEToM — Kateryna Zelenko 🇺🇦 (@KaterynaZelenko) September 8, 2023

Singapore's previous assistance to Ukraine

Last July, the Singapore government sent five ambulances to Ukraine.

In June 2022, Singapore sent Ukraine nine ambulances, two fire engines, as well as firefighting protective gear, rescue equipment, mine detectors, and medical supplies.

Shortly after the war began on Feb. 24, 2022, Singapore Red Cross had also sent US$100,000 (S$136,409) to assist affected Ukrainian communities on Feb. 28, 2022.

Ukraine fights back

With the Russo-Ukrainian war going on for more than a year, Russia has been regularly attacking civilian areas in Ukrainian cities.

Russia's latest attack on Sep. 6 was one of its "deadliest strikes on civilians", as reported by Associated Press.

A missile fired at an outdoor market in eastern Ukraine killed 17 people.

To retaliate against Russia's attacks, CNN reported that in a display of "increasing willingness", Ukraine has been launching drone strikes on Russian cities.

On Aug. 30, Ukraine launched overnight attacks in at least six Russian regions, as well as destroyed Russian military transport planes, according to Reuters.

If you would like to donate to help the people of Ukraine, you can do so here.

Top image from Ukrainian Club in Singapore/Facebook.