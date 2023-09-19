Back

S'pore makes steps towards passport-free travel under amended law, travellers' data to be deleted after use

It is unknown which other countries have similar plans for passport-free travel at the moment.

Keyla Supharta | September 19, 2023, 01:26 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

While the amended Immigration Act makes passport-free travel possible, physical passports are likely still required for many countries outside of Singapore, said Second Minister for Home Affairs (MHA) Josephine Teo during her closing speech for the amendment to the Immigration Bill in Parliament on Sep. 18.

Physical passports still required by many countries

The bill for amendments to the Immigration Act was introduced by Teo for its first reading in Parliament on Aug. 2, 2023.

It was passed on Sep. 18, 2023.

The new law aims to better enable the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority in digitalising and automating immigration processes and to respond more effectively to new challenges such as pandemics, strengthening border controls against undesirable individuals and allowing more efficient administration of immigration passes and permits issued to foreigners and Permanent Residents (PRs).

Under the amended Immigration Act, all travellers, including foreign visitors, will not need to provide their passports when departing Singapore from 2024.

However, Teo acknowledged that physical passports are still likely to be required by many countries outside of Singapore, as the country is one of the first few countries to introduce automated passport-free immigration clearance besides Dubai.

She said that, currently, Dubai offers passport-free clearance for certain enrolled travellers.

"We do not know exactly which other countries have similar plans," she added.

Reasonable measures to ensure data are protected

In making passport-free travel "more convenient" for the public, Teo assured that the Changi Airport Group (CAG) will take all reasonable measures to ensure that data are protected against unauthorised access.

This includes setting up relevant access controls such as two-factor authentication, regular audits on CAG's compliance and regular checks on CAG's systems by ICA.

While speaking on concerns about whether these data will be shared with other governments or foreign airport operators to "facilitate immigration clearance for Singaporeans abroad",  Teo assured that this was not on the card yet for security reasons.

She said ICA will retain travellers' data only for the period necessary for immigration processing, analytics or investigation.

Once these tasks are completed and ICA no longer needs the data, the data will be depersonalised and properly deleted, she added.

"Premature" to consider steps in sharing biometric information with foreign entities

Workers' Party (WP) MP Gerald Giam pointed out that this suggested sharing Singaporean passengers' biometric data with foreign governments "may be on the cards in the future", seeking further clarification from Teo.

In response to Giam's question, Teo said, "It's really premature for us to consider what steps might make it possible for us to proceed with data sharing of biometric information with other governments or foreign airport operators."

Doing so would require a "secure enough" technology and a "mutual acceptance" of additional safeguards that must be put in place.

Without knowing exactly what these conditions need to be, Teo said she did not want to speculate about what approval might be needed.

"I think it's really too early for us to even contemplate such a step," she added.

Top image via shawnanggg/Unsplash

1,093 S’poreans didn't get PE2023 poll card, election officials might've missed out registration steps while clearing queues in GE2020

Chan Chun Sing said human error could have been the cause.

September 19, 2023, 04:57 PM

131 whistleblowing cases led to Home Team officers disciplined in past 5 years: Shanmugam

All allegations are treated and investigated, according to the minister.

September 19, 2023, 04:24 PM

Orchard Road salon cuts off woman's real lashes when correcting botched eyelash procedure

Not a good experience.

September 19, 2023, 04:03 PM

S'pore woman went blind due to AestheFill filler entering bloodstream, product safe: Distributor

The distributor said that there is a risk inherent in dermal filler treatments.

September 19, 2023, 03:48 PM

Foul smell woes over new waste collection system in Bidadari better after mitigation measures: Desmond Lee

Engaging and educating residents on proper disposal is one of the measures taken.

September 19, 2023, 03:30 PM

S'porean man, 35, kills daughter, 2.5, burns her body in pot, gets 21.5 years jail, 18 strokes of cane

The judge said there was 'little to be said' in mitigation.

September 19, 2023, 03:21 PM

WP's Sylvia Lim calls for banks to reimburse scam victims fully, says it's unjust for victims to bear loss

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan responded that eroding vigilance and personal responsibility might lead to complacency.

September 19, 2023, 03:11 PM

Trans-cab taxi drivers can still drive for other operators after Grab acquisition: Chee Hong Tat

The Point-to-Point (P2P) Passenger Transport Industry Act prohibits operators from offering exclusive arrangements that lock in drivers.

September 19, 2023, 12:57 PM

RSAF F-16 jets scrambled on Aug. 9: M'sia helicopter entered S'pore airspace while taking photos of oil rig

Ng said the helicopter had mistakenly entered Singapore’s airspace without authorisation.

September 19, 2023, 12:31 PM

S'porean man, now 31, raped nephews, aged 6 & 8 then, made them sexually abuse each other

He sexually assaulted a total of six victims.

September 19, 2023, 12:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.