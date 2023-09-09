S'porean driver, 33, crashes Mercedes into motorbike in M'sia, killing boy, 4, riding pillion

A 33-year-old Singaporean driver was recently involved in a fatal crash with a motorbike in Malaysia.

A 4-year-old local boy who was riding pillion on the motorbike succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Collision happened on Sep. 7, 2023 afternoon

According to Sinar Daily, the collision happened along Sua Betong-Air Kuning Road near Port Dickson, Malaysia at about 1:30pm on Sep. 7, 2023.

The 33-year-old Singaporean man driving a yellow Singapore-registered Mercedes and the father-son pair on a red-and-white motorbike were travelling from the Air Kuning area to Ladang Sua Betong.

Father-son was on their way home

The 26-year-old father, a technician, had picked up his 4-year-old son, Muhammad Shaheizy Iman Muhammad Shazrein, from kindergarten and the pair were on their way home.

Kosmo reported that the motorbike was making a right turn towards Ladang Sua Betong while the Mercedes was moving forward when both vehicles collided.

This resulted in the Mercedes allegedly hitting the right side of the motorbike.

This could be seen in footage of the collision circulating online.

Warning: The following contains images and video of the collision. Reader discretion is advised.

Based on photos of the incident, the impact of the collision resulted in the motorbike losing its front mudguard and its front wheel.

The back bumper of the Mercedes was also broken.

Son succumbed to injuries in hospital

The father-son pair were both conveyed to the Port Dickson Hospital, where the boy succumbed to his injuries.

The father suffered a broken shoulder and right leg, whereas the Singaporean driver was uninjured.

Port Dickson district police chief Superintendent Aidi Sham Mohamed said the Singaporean driver's test results showed no traces of drugs or alcohol.

Eyewitnesses urged to come forward

The driver was remanded for three days from Sep. 8, 2023, for further investigations; Malaysian authorities are asking for eyewitnesses to come forward.

In the meantime, the public has been urged to refrain from speculating on the case.

This comes amidst claims on social media that the Singaporean driver was racing his car before crashing into the motorbike.

Top image from @sinardailymy/Twitter and @mynewshub/Twitter