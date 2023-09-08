Back

S'pore to start importing chicken eggs from Turkey

New food sources will ensure that we will always "egg-nough," SFA says.

Keyla Supharta | September 08, 2023, 03:31 PM

Singapore will start importing chicken eggs from Turkey, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced on Sep. 8.

This will increase the number of countries and regions that are accredited to export chicken eggs to Singapore to 19, from 12 in 2019.

"While we continue to strengthen our food security, we also recognise that no country can be spared from uncertainties in the global food supply," SFA wrote in a Facebook post.

It further explained that the world is currently facing a worldwide egg shortage situation as a result of "unprecedented avian flu outbreak, supply chain issues, and the rising costs of feed and fuel".

SFA encouraged consumers to play their part by being "flexible" with food options in the face of disruption, adding that diversifying new food sources is a step towards building a food-resilient country.

Singapore imports about 70 per cent of egg supply

Turkey is the latest in the list of countries that are exporting chicken eggs to Singapore.

In April, Singapore approved Indonesia to export table eggs to the country.

At the moment, Singapore imports about 70 per cent of the country's egg supply.

Last October, local company ISE Foods Holdings (IFH) announced that Singapore will have a fourth egg farm that will begin operating in 2024.

The facility is supported by ISE Japan, the top egg producer in Japan and one of the largest in the world.

Top image via Jakub Kapusnak/Unsplash.

