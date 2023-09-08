Passengers stuck on SIA plane in Shanghai for 8 hours only for flight to be cancelled

Passengers on board a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight said they were stuck in the aircraft for eight consecutive hours at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Sep. 6, 2023.

Their pilot allegedly told them they could not get off the plane because the flight door could not be opened.

The flight, identified to be SQ833, was eventually cancelled on the early morning of Sep. 7.

SQ833 is a Singapore-bound flight which departs from Shanghai daily at 4:50pm.

What happened

According to one traveller who took to Xiaohongshu to vent about her unpleasant experience, the flight encountered an "engine problem" while preparing to take off.

After the plane returned to the boarding bay, the pilot asked the ground staff to conduct checks and maintenance works on the aircraft.

However, the user claimed that passengers were not able to get off the plane because the plane door "couldn't be opened", even though the cabin temperature kept going up.

Her sentiment was echoed by another Xiaohongshu user, who added that the aircraft's air conditioner was off for an hour while the passengers were waiting.

A Facebook user, who goes by the username Annie Li, also posted a video showing the situation onboard.

In the video, a few passengers could be seen fanning themselves with pamphlets provided by the aircraft.

It was only until around midnight on Sep. 7 that passengers were informed that their flight was cancelled and they could leave the plane, according to a fourth passenger.

However, travellers were only faced with more chaos after disembarking from the plane, as there were allegedly only two ground staff at the airport to assist them, said Li.

Statement from SIA

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson from Singapore Airlines said the company "sincerely apologises" for the inconvenience caused to customers by the flight cancellation of SQ833 on Wednesday.

The Airbus A380 aircraft was scheduled to operate from Shanghai to Singapore but encountered "technical issues" when the aircraft was still on the ground, shared the spokesperson.

"The aircraft returned to the bay, and engineers were brought onsite to try to rectify the issue. For safety reasons, the ground power had to be disabled while the checks were going on. As more time was required to fix the technical issue, a decision was made to cancel the flight," the statement read.

"Customers disembarked the aircraft at 12:30am, and hotel accommodation was arranged."

All affected customers were rebooked on other flights on Sep. 7 and have since departed Shanghai, the spokesperson added.

Top images via Sandy龙✨/Xiaohongshu & Annie Li/Facebook