SFA recalls 2 mooncake products with elevated levels of bacteria & fungi

The agency advises consumers to not consume the products and contact their point of purchase for enquiries.

Kerr Puay Hian | September 28, 2023, 10:49 AM

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is recalling two mooncake products which have been found to contain bacteria and fungal contamination.

The two products are:

Joymom’s Musang King Snowskin Mooncake

Image via SFA

Image via SFA

Fragrance's Single Yolk Lotus Paste Baked Mooncake

Image via SFA

Image via SFA

In a press release on Sep. 27, 2003, SFA said it had detected Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) in Joymom’s Musang King Snowskin Mooncake and aflatoxins in Fragrance's Single Yolk Lotus Paste Baked Mooncake.

It said both had levels exceeding the maximum limits stipulated in Singapore’s food regulations.

S. aureus

S. aureus is a bacterium normally found in the environment.

In people, the bacteria is usually found on our skin or in our noses.

It is a common cause of food poisoning, and affected individuals may experience sudden onset of symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and diarrhoea.

Foodborne pathogens like S. aureus can be introduced during the production process when cross-contamination occurs, particularly when good hand hygiene is not practised.

Aflatoxins

Aflatoxins can occur in food as a result of fungal contamination.

Examples of food that can be contaminated with aflatoxins include cereals, nuts, oilseeds, and processed foods containing these ingredients.

Aflatoxins are known to be genotoxic and carcinogenic, and exposure through food should be kept as low as possible.

Consumers advised not to consume products

Consumers who have purchased the implicated products are advised not to consume them and can contact their point of purchase for enquiries.

Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

Top image via SFA

