Back

If we can't avoid having air force jets fly over Sengkang & Punggol, can they be less noisy?

RSAF will continue monitoring research development.

Keyla Supharta | September 20, 2023, 04:10 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

Sengkang and Punggol residents might have had enough of the noise from jets flying over their heads.

On Sep. 19, 2023, Sengkang GRC Member of Parliament Jamus Lim filed a question in Parliament asking Minister of Defence Ng Eng Hen whether the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) had done research on modifying combat aircraft with fin-lined nozzles to reduce noise pollution from overflights.

In a written response, Ng said there are currently no aircraft or aircraft engine manufacturers that have certified or successfully incorporated the use of fin-lined nozzles into their entire design.

However, he said the RSAF will continue to monitor the development of fin-lined nozzles and other technologies and evidence of their ability to also meet operational requirements in a cost-effective way.

Sengkang & Punggol can't avoid having jets flying over their heads, for now

This is not the first time Lim filed a parliamentary question regarding jet noise.

In July 2023, Lim asked if there are alternative flight paths for the jets flying over Sengkang and Punggol from Paya Lebar Airbase (PLAB), so that these jets can avoid flying over these two estates to reduce the impact on residences living in the area.

Ng replied then that there are no better alternatives at the moment and that the departure flight paths of RSAF's aircraft from PLAB have been carefully designed with consideration of population safety and airspace constraints.

It was previously announced that PLAB will relocate nearer to the coast from 2030, lowering the number of RSAF planes flying over Punggol residents.

Top image via Mindef/Facebook

Man tries to pay with S$10 Lee Kuan Yew commemorative coin, confuses cashiers

The limited edition coin is legal tender in Singapore.

September 20, 2023, 02:57 PM

Tapir sighting along Punggol park connector: Posters advise public not to approach animal

Don't feed or use flash photography.

September 20, 2023, 02:38 PM

Ang Mo Kio resident allegedly hoarding 40 cats in rental flat, neighbours complain of stench & cats' cries

Cat feeders believe the cats have been kept in these conditions since April 2023.

September 20, 2023, 02:28 PM

Sengkang General Hospital patient waits 2 hours for painkillers, ends up ordering it on foodpanda

The hospital maintained that it had provided the man with appropriate care.

September 20, 2023, 02:19 PM

Man, 64, jailed for entering office while Covid-19 positive & coughing at colleagues 'as a joke'

One of his colleagues was a dialysis patient who suffered from both cardiac and renal issues

September 20, 2023, 02:10 PM

Goh Jin Hian, 54, charged in court for 39 false trading offences

Goh is the former CEO of New Silkroutes Group and the son of Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

September 20, 2023, 01:46 PM

Interdicted civil service officers under CPIB & SPF investigations get half-pay capped at S$8,500/month

Regardless of seniority.

September 20, 2023, 12:09 PM

Dutch DJ Martin Garrix to perform at ZoukOut 2023

In the name of loveeee.

September 20, 2023, 11:51 AM

Ex-S'pore Idol judge Ken Lim slapped with fresh charge of insulting woman's modesty during music career talk

5 victims so far.

September 20, 2023, 11:50 AM

2 construction workers die at separate LTA worksites, MOM investigating

The Land Transport Authority is working with the contractors to assist the families of the deceased

September 20, 2023, 11:47 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.