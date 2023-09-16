Back

Security officer, 80, gets punched after telling man not to sleep on Bedok Central bench

The Union of Security Employees hopes that the assailant will be dealt with firmly.

Julia Yee | September 16, 2023, 01:26 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

An 80-year-old security officer, Kwek Moh Chai, ended up in the hospital after he was punched by a man.

The assault happened after the officer found the man snoozing on a bench at Bedok Central.

The Singapore Union of Security Employees (USE) informed the public about the incident in a Facebook post, with the hopes that the assailant would be brought to justice.

Man sleeping on public bench

On the night of Sep. 9, Kwek was deployed to carry out his duties at a public area in Bedok Central.

At about 2am, the elderly officer set off to make his rounds around the estate.

This was when he came across a man sleeping on a public bench, which according to the USE, is prohibited.

Kwek informed the man, who seemed to accept the reprimand and left.

But he apparently only pretended to leave, as Kwek later spotted the same man dozing away on the bench.

When the officer approached the sleeper this time, though, things got violent.

Attacks security officer

"The man got agitated and started hurling vulgarities at [Kwek]," said the USE.

The aggressor then socked Kwek in the face, which caused the elderly man to fall and break his glasses.

When this happened, two workers from a nearby restaurant emerged to subdue the assailant.

The police were alerted, and Kwek was sent to the hospital for treatment.

In photographs shared by the USE, Kwek could be seen with thick bandages wrapped around his head, a swollen black eye, and lacerations around his eye socket.

Image via USE

He was placed on medical leave.

Chicken essence

On Sep. 12, the USE's general secretary, Raymond Chin, the director of Aedge Services Pte Ltd, Blaise Ong, and USE’s mediation services supervisor, Murugason S/O Muthusamy, paid Kwek a visit at his home.

They bore get-well gifts in the form of "quick relief vouchers" and chicken essence.

Image via USE

Kwek's assault is not the first of its kind.

In April 2023, a 74-year-old security officer was repeatedly assaulted by a condominium resident in Potong Pasir after witnessing an altercation between his assailant and a taxi driver.

Just a month later in May 2023, another security officer, aged 56, was allegedly assaulted by a group of people during a regular entry check at City Square Residences.

The Private Security Industry Act was amended in 2022 to provide better protection for officers, including enhanced penalties for offenders who intentionally cause harassment, alarm or distress, assault, or use criminal force on and voluntarily hurt security officers.

Offenders can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to $5,000, or both.

Related stories

Top images via USE

PM Lee pays tribute to LKY & founding fathers who shaped S'pore's 'fundamental ideals'

The anniversary is being marked by two events that are currently ongoing, as well as a commemorative coin.

September 16, 2023, 01:15 PM

Woman claims 14-month-old son didn't get any meal on 19-hour flight, SIA apologises

The airline has helped arrange meals for both her and her child on their return flight to make sure they get food.

September 16, 2023, 01:05 PM

Up to 90% off: Boarding Gate warehouse sale offers Thule, Belroy, Nalgene products at discounted prices

Nice.

September 16, 2023, 12:59 PM

Monitor lizards invade track during S'pore Grand Prix practice session

Godzilla and friend.

September 16, 2023, 12:17 PM

This S’porean traded in jewellery she no longer wears for 3 new gold pieces & paid S$0 for it

Out with the old, in with the new.

September 16, 2023, 11:59 AM

M'sia motorcyclist allegedly tries twice to steal parts from another motorbike in S'pore condo carpark

That's one determined person.

September 16, 2023, 11:23 AM

13 southern parks in S'pore to be enhanced, including 3 'Destination Parks' with unique features

The planned Destination Parks are HortPark, Labrador Nature Park and West Coast Park.

September 16, 2023, 10:53 AM

New 2.2km section of Pasir Panjang Park connects it to West Coast Park, features 3 repurposed shipping container shelters

Great for cyclists and hikers.

September 16, 2023, 10:30 AM

NSF allegedly took over 2,300 photos & videos of men showering in SAF Commando camp

He reportedly visited the SMU campus to do the same thing as well.

September 16, 2023, 09:37 AM

Firsthand from Bugis: In this free choir, Filipino domestic helpers relive their childhood dreams of stardom

“So for these women, I think it’s important to show them that they are not only cleaners. They can also touch the lives of people, in different ways.”

September 16, 2023, 09:37 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.