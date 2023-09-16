Back

Several Scoot passengers land in Xi'an before airline tells them luggage not on board

Their baggage were 're-accomodated' due to bad weather.

Joshua Lee | September 16, 2023, 04:09 PM

Events

TelegramWhatsapp

Some Scoot passengers flying from Singapore to Xi'an were left without their luggage when they landed on Sep. 15.

As it turns out, the airline had to remove some baggage due to "unusually strong headwinds that impacted the performance of the aircraft prior to its scheduled departure".

The flight in question was TR134.

It took off from Changi Airport 35 minutes behind schedule on evening of Sep. 14.

Affected passengers were informed about the situation only upon arrival in Xi'an at 1:30am on Sep. 15.

The airline did not say how many passengers were affected.

However, one passenger told The Straits Times that there were 30 passengers enquiring at the airport in Xi'an.

This particular passenger told the paper that she spent time waiting at the baggage carousel before she was told that her luggage wouldn't be arriving that day.

She said she was "very unhappy" about the situation and wished that the airline had informed her about it sooner.

Scoot said the affected baggage would be placed on the next TR134 flight to Xi'an.

It is scheduled to depart Singapore on Saturday, Sep. 16 and touch down in the early hours of Sep. 17.

Scoot has arranged for the baggage to be delivered to the passengers' accommodation destinations.

The airline said such a measure, re-accommodating baggage due to extreme weather, is rare.

It apologised for the inconvenience caused and promised to continue assisting affected customers.

Top image credit: Wikipedia. 

PM Anwar: M'sia done its part to ease Causeway jam, clearance at JB side faster than S'pore

Malaysia's side is faster, he claimed.

September 16, 2023, 03:54 PM

K-pop star BoA ambushed by 'fan' who played porn on her livestream

BoA immediately ended the stream after she realised what was going on.

September 16, 2023, 03:31 PM

Lee Kuan Yew once told foodie KF Seetoh to instruct him on what to do, came off as trusting the expert

The late Lee Kuan Yew said: 'You tell me.'

September 16, 2023, 03:10 PM

Driver & e-bike rider talk passionately about road safety on 1 lane of Bidadari Park Road

Very intense.

September 16, 2023, 03:03 PM

IMDA to block access to East Asia Forum website for not complying fully with POFMA order

Access blocking orders will be cancelled if East Asia Forum complies with full requirements of correction direction.

September 16, 2023, 02:31 PM

'Never ever vent your frustrations on the child': Preschool educator

She said its important for teachers, schools and parents to work together to ensure the well-being of the child.

September 16, 2023, 02:19 PM

Security officer, 80, gets punched after telling man not to sleep on Bedok Central bench

The Union of Security Employees hopes that the assailant will be dealt with firmly.

September 16, 2023, 01:26 PM

PM Lee pays tribute to LKY & founding fathers who shaped S'pore's 'fundamental ideals'

The anniversary is being marked by two events that are currently ongoing, as well as a commemorative coin.

September 16, 2023, 01:15 PM

Woman's 14-month-old son didn't get meal on 19-hour flight as she didn't ask for it, SIA apologises

The airline has helped arrange meals for both her and her child on their return flight to make sure they get food.

September 16, 2023, 01:05 PM

Up to 90% off: Boarding Gate warehouse sale offers Thule, Belroy, Nalgene products at discounted prices

Nice.

September 16, 2023, 12:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.