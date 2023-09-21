Back

McDonald's S'pore launches peach yoghurt pie, brings back Samurai burger & seaweed shaker fries

Yum.

Daniel Seow | September 21, 2023, 12:51 PM

It's that time of the year again.

McDonald's has brought back the fan-favourite Samurai burger and seaweed shaker fries.

These items are now available at McDonald's outlets for a limited time.

Samurai is back

The fast food chain teased the return of the two special items in an Instagram post on Sep. 20.

Samurai burger

The Samurai burger honestly, needs no introduction.

Photo from McDonald's.

The burger is available in both chicken and beef options, with the patty slathered in teriyaki sauce and topped with crisp lettuce.

It costs from S$7, ala carte.

Though, this is the reality (at least for us) of what the Samurai burger looks like:

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Seaweed shaker fries

Image by Fasiha Nazren.

You can also get it as a set meal along with the seaweed shaker fries.

If you want it by itself, however, it will cost from S$4.15.

White peach yoghurt pie

There's also a new dessert at McDonald's, which is the white peach yoghurt pie (from S$1.80).

Image by Fasiha Nazren.

The new pie is filled with white peach chunks and creamy yoghurt.

These will be available for a limited time only, after breakfast hours, at all McDonald’s stores, on McDelivery and major food delivery platforms.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.

