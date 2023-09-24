Back

S'pore army to detonate 100kg WWII bomb found at construction site along Upper Bukit Timah Road on Sep. 26

Road closure to take note of.

Keyla Supharta | September 24, 2023, 09:01 PM

Events

An unexploded 100kg World War II aerial bomb was discovered during excavation works at a construction site along Upper Bukit Timah Road on Sep. 20 noon.

Image provided by SPF.

This is the first in four years that an unexploded World War II aerial bomb was discovered at a construction site during excavation works.

In 2019, an unexploded bomb from World War II was discovered at a construction site along Jiak Kim Street,  the area where the old Zouk club was located at.

Assessed to be unsafe to move, have to be disposed of on-site

According to a press release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Sep. 24, the war relic was determined to be unsafe to move, and hence, it must be disposed of on-site.

A controlled on-site disposal of the war relic will be conducted by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team on Sep. 26, 2023 between 8am and 7pm.

Loud sounds can be expected during the controlled disposal of the war relic and the public is advised to avoid the area.

Affected residents and other stakeholders around the area will have to temporarily vacate their buildings during the controlled disposal operation.

Staff and students from Greenridge Secondary School will move to Home-Based Learning on Sep. 26.

It is understood that the police have held a town hall and gave written advisory to residents around the area.

For residents who missed the townhall, you can contact Bukit Panjang Neighbourhood Centre at 1800 892 000 for further queries.

Road closure on Sep. 26

For the safety of the public, a 200-metre cordon will be set up around the war relic on the day of the controlled on-site disposal.

Road closure will also be imposed on Bukit Panjang Flyover (between Woodlands Road and Petir Road) and Upper Bukit Timah Road (between Petir Road and Cashew Road) from 11am to 7pm on Sep. 26.

Image provided by SPF.

Access to the area will only be granted to the police, SAF, emergency and authorised vehicles.

Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced. Vehicles found parking indiscriminately or causing obstruction may also be towed.

Drone activities are prohibited in the area of the disposal operation.

The police will provide an update once the affected roads are reopened on SPF Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

"The Police are working closely with the relevant authorities and the SAF EOD officers to ensure that the controlled disposal of the war relic will be carried out safely. Members of the public should cooperate with police officers deployed on the ground," the statement wrote.

