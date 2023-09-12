Mediacorp actress Rebecca Lim pregnant with 1st child

Singaporean actress Rebecca Lim is pregnant.

The 37-year-old is expecting her first child together with her husband Matthew Webster.

The pregnancy was announced via Mediacorp's talent management agency The Celebrity Agency's Instagram page on Sep. 12.

Several celebrities have congratulated the couple including Zoe Tay and Priscelia Lim.

Lim and Webster, an assistant vice president of corporate branding at PSA Singapore, tied the knot in November 2022.