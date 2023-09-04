Back

MAS chief Ravi Menon to retire on Jan. 1, 2024

Menon has served 36 years in the public service.

Khine Zin Htet | September 04, 2023, 06:32 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Ravi Menon, the managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), will be retiring on Jan. 1, 2024, the Public Service Division (PSD) said in a press release on Sep. 4, 2023.

The 59-year-old has worked in the public service for 36 years and has been with MAS since 1987.

MAS' longest serving chief is leaving the post seven months after his reappointment in the role for two more years.

He was involved in monetary policy, econometric forecasting, banking regulation and liberalisation amongst others during his first 16 years in MAS, said PSD.

Menon also previously served as deputy secretary of the Ministry of Finance, and the permanent secretary for the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

The Straits Times reported that Menon is widely credited for his role in introducing digital banking to Singapore.

Under his leadership, MAS actively promotes innovative and responsible use of digital assets.

MAS issued its first four digital banking licences in 2020.

Menon replaced current Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat as managing director of MAS after the latter left in 2011.

Bloomberg reported on the market speculation that Menon might transition into politics like his predecessors DPM Heng Sweet Keat and president-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

However, Menon has disputed these rumours.

Successor

Chia Der Jiun, current Permanent Secretary (Development) at the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), will be taking over as MAS managing director from Jan. 1, 2024 to May. 31, 2026.

He will also be relinquishing his current position on Jan. 1, 2024.

In a press release, PSD said Chia had previously spent 18 years in MAS and has "played a leadership role across MAS’ major functions", including monetary policy implementation, and reserve management.

He also has had stints in the MTI, PSD, and the then Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, which is now known as Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment.

Other retirements

PSD has also announced the retirements of two other senior public service leaders.

Chan Lai Fung, permanent secretary of National Research and Development and Public Sector Science and Technology Policy and Plans Office, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and chairman of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research, will step down on Oct. 1, 2023 after dedicating 36 years to the public service.

Loh Khum Yean, permanent secretary at the PSD within PMO, will likewise retire on Oct. 1, 2023, after a 33-year tenure in the public service.

Top photos via MAS.

Couple who dined & dashed after S$245 coffee shop feast should be caned: Ho Ching

Hot take.

September 04, 2023, 06:23 PM

Sanrio characters light up VivoCity this mid-autumn festival from Aug. 31 to Oct. 1

Immerse yourself in a world full of cute Sanrio characters.

September 04, 2023, 06:20 PM

ECDA apologises for not removing Kinderland @ Woodlands Mart teacher immediately from classroom role

The investigation officer did not follow protocol.

September 04, 2023, 06:03 PM

Action taken against 2 Choa Chu Kang Kinderland preschool teachers who strapped down children

Action was also taken against the centre.

September 04, 2023, 05:48 PM

Kinderland @ Woodlands Mart operator fined S$5,000, licence reduced to 6 months with immediate effect: ECDA

The principal's request to be redeployed was cancelled by ECDA, and she has been issued a warning.

September 04, 2023, 05:33 PM

Tan Kin Lian selling campaign posters for S$10 each in Bedok on Sep. 9

The posters will not be autographed.

September 04, 2023, 05:13 PM

Man, 36, charged for allegedly slapping & hurling vulgarities at boy, 9, at Kovan MRT

The man was a stranger to the victim.

September 04, 2023, 04:20 PM

S'pore fruit seller sells 1,000 pineapples a day, doubles usual 500 sold during 7th lunar month

Ong lai, huat ah.

September 04, 2023, 03:59 PM

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert film to hit US theatres in Oct. 2023

Swift on the screen.

September 04, 2023, 03:51 PM

Woman in S'pore Chinatown does arms akimbo pose to reserve parking space for M'sia car

Common tissue.

September 04, 2023, 03:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.