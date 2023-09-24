King cobra swallows python in 15 mins following 7-hour battle in Mandai, awes wildlife photographers

A group of wildlife photographers got very lucky as they were able to witness first-hand how a king cobra fought a python and won.

But it was not just about being at the right time and right place, as it also took patience and team work from the photographers.

Daryl Tan told Mothership that his friends, Rovena Chow and Alfred Mai, saw a king cobra biting a reticulated python by the side of a nature trail in Mandai when they were out searching for owls with their group on Thursday afternoon, Sep. 21.

The cobra was about 4m, while the python was about 3m.

Clash of the titans

Even though some photographers rushed down, they failed to witness the hunt as the king cobra released the python and disappeared into the forest.

That included Tan, who was occupied with things to do and was held up at home.

However, being an experienced snake enthusiast, Tan told the group that the king cobra would return for its sumptuous meal.

He explained:

"That was typical king behaviour when it hunts a large prey. It bites its prey to inject the venom to paralyse it first before disappearing. It will then return to check out the prey. If it is dead, it will proceed to eat it. Otherwise, it will inject more venom and disappear again. It is a very smart move as it reduces the risk of it being injured or worse, killed in the struggle with the prey. For smaller preys, it normally just holds on."

True enough, the king cobra periodically returned to where the injured python was in the subsequent hours to "battle with the python".

The wait and observation continued till night time.

Some photographers stayed on despite the long hours and an incoming thunderstorm.

Everyone was well-prepared with lights, umbrellas, stools and dinner.

"There was just a small group, fewer than 10, present and the atmosphere was communal as people were offering to share advice, their umbrellas and even to buy dinner for those who have not eaten."

The two huge snakes took the battle deeper into the forest while the humans watched on from the nature trail and kept their distance.

Long hours of waiting

It was only until about 10pm when the king cobra struck to eat the dying python.

In its final act of defiance, the python coiled around the king cobra's neck and squeezed.

Tan said the coiling affected the king cobra's breathing and its ability to swallow the python for a while.

The python refused to let go while the king cobra tried to release itself from the python's tight grip.

The struggle lasted for an hour.

While the king cobra was preoccupied in the fight, the remaining photographers cautiously went closer to take photographs.

The photographers observed the king cobra's body language to ensure their safety, and fortunately, the king cobra did not take any interest in the humans.

By 11pm, the king cobra still could not enjoy its hard-fought meal yet.

It got out of the python's constriction and disappeared into the forest again.

When the cobra returned at around 11:45pm, the python showed no signs of life.

The king cobra could finally enjoy its sumptuous meal.

The cobra dragged the dead python into the forest to swallow it whole, Tan told Mothership.

"What took it almost seven hours to subdue was quickly swallowed within 15 minutes. The king then disappeared and we left," he said.

A "blockbuster sighting" that awed many people

Tan described what they witnessed as a "blockbuster sighting" and shared some of the photos to the Singapore Wildlife Sighting Facebook group.

The reactions to his post were positive, which Tan found heartening.

Tan said when he posted about snakes in the past, there would be a couple of comments that described snakes as "scary", "evil" or even wanted them to be killed or have them caught by the authorities.

However, people in the comments section were in awe of the two massive snakes this time, which was a delight for Tan to see.

Tan told Mothership that he is glad that with more social media posting, people get to know more about snakes.

With more posting, accompanied with educational captions, Tan is optimistic that people can be more receptive and appreciative of the beauty of snakes.

"The previous fear, dislike and disdain for snakes were all borne out of fear of creatures unknown, we all fear what we do not know about, but with this increased awareness and education, it is likely that people are slowly opening their eyes to the beauty of snakes and can see with their own eyes how they are not the frightening creatures which attack humans on sight. It is a positive sign that the appreciation for snakes is moving in an upward trajectory, but we all know there is still much more to be done before the species is truly accepted."

Other times when python and King cobra battled:

Top photos by Alfred and Daryl Tan