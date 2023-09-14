Tampines bakery sells popular stuffed donuts & opens only 4 days a week

Do you enjoy stuffed donuts?

Then perhaps you might have heard of Puffs And Peaks.

Located in a corner of Tampines Central Community Centre, the unassuming bakery sells some of the best stuffed donuts we've ever had.

It also offers a variety of baked goods but from what we could see, the donuts are its mainstays; they get plenty of positive reviews on Google.

They come in some standard flavours like Vanilla Bean, Chocolate, Earl Grey Custard, and Mango & Pomelo. These cost S$4 each.

They also offer donuts with special flavours, such as Apple Burnt Honey and Gula Melaka Kinako. These cost S$4.20 each.

We visited the bakery earlier this year, based on a friend's recommendation, and tried three flavours: the Vanilla Bean, Earl Grey Custard, and Mango & Pomelo.

The Vanilla Bean was the crowd favourite. The custard was both sweet and cold and felt substantial.

The Earl Grey Custard had a subtle hint of Earl Grey that didn't overpower the entire donut.

Meanwhile, the Mango & Pomelo was very refreshing.

The bakery operates out of a tiny unit on the third floor of the community centre and there are no seats and tables for customers; you would have to buy your donuts to go.

We ended up savouring our donuts while sipping kopi in the food court on level 1.

Other baked goods

If donuts aren't your thing, the bakery offers a wide range of other baked goods, like croissants, sourdough loafs, and brownies.

Puffs And Peaks refreshes their menu every month (here's their September menu below) so do check their socials before you head down.

Puffs And Peaks

Address: 866A Tampines Street 83, #03-03 Tampines Central Community Complex, Singapore 521866 (map)

Opening hours: Thursdays - Sundays, 10.30am - 5pm

Socials: Website ⋅ Instagram ⋅ Facebook