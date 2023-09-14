Back

Tampines bakery sells popular stuffed donuts & opens only 4 days a week

Very nice.

Joshua Lee | September 14, 2023, 10:40 AM

Events

TelegramWhatsapp

Do you enjoy stuffed donuts?

Then perhaps you might have heard of Puffs And Peaks.

Located in a corner of Tampines Central Community Centre, the unassuming bakery sells some of the best stuffed donuts we've ever had.

It also offers a variety of baked goods but from what we could see, the donuts are its mainstays; they get plenty of positive reviews on Google.

They come in some standard flavours like Vanilla Bean, Chocolate, Earl Grey Custard, and Mango & Pomelo. These cost S$4 each.

They also offer donuts with special flavours, such as Apple Burnt Honey and Gula Melaka Kinako. These cost S$4.20 each.

We visited the bakery earlier this year, based on a friend's recommendation, and tried three flavours: the Vanilla Bean, Earl Grey Custard, and Mango & Pomelo.

The Vanilla Bean was the crowd favourite. The custard was both sweet and cold and felt substantial.

The Earl Grey Custard had a subtle hint of Earl Grey that didn't overpower the entire donut.

Meanwhile, the Mango & Pomelo was very refreshing.

The bakery operates out of a tiny unit on the third floor of the community centre and there are no seats and tables for customers; you would have to buy your donuts to go.

We ended up savouring our donuts while sipping kopi in the food court on level 1.

Other baked goods

If donuts aren't your thing, the bakery offers a wide range of other baked goods, like croissants, sourdough loafs, and brownies.

Turkey Ham and Cheese Croissant.

Black Pepper Crab Croissant that was created for National Day.

Marscapone Cheesecake with Mango and Passionfruit.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Puffs And Peaks Bakery (@puffsandpeaks)

Puffs And Peaks refreshes their menu every month (here's their September menu below) so do check their socials before you head down.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Puffs And Peaks Bakery (@puffsandpeaks)

Puffs And Peaks

Address: 866A Tampines Street 83, #03-03 Tampines Central Community Complex, Singapore 521866 (map)

Opening hours: Thursdays - Sundays, 10.30am - 5pm

Socials: WebsiteInstagramFacebook 

Anwar at S'pore conference acknowledges M'sia has corrupt reputation, but brushes off stability concerns

He cast doubt on the viability of him directing the attorney general personally.

September 14, 2023, 10:38 AM

Full text: PM Lee's farewell speech to President Halimah Yacob

PM Lee also thanked Mr Mohamed for supporting President Halimah in serving her duties over the past six years.

September 14, 2023, 09:17 AM

President Halimah's 'sterling' performance in office helps S'poreans look past race in electing head of state: political analyst

President Halimah has also carried out the three values she committed to in her inauguration speech: meritocracy, multiracialism, and stewardship.

September 13, 2023, 10:14 PM

Navy man, 24, links random porn clip to woman he met once, shares it on Telegram as he FOMO

He always consumed the channel's sexual content and felt FOMO for not contributing.

September 13, 2023, 09:04 PM

1 NUS student expelled, 2 others suspended for sexual offences in first half of 2023

Eight sexual misconduct complaints were received, with seven involving students.

September 13, 2023, 08:51 PM

President Halimah Yacob grateful for chance to empower women as S'pore's first female president

She said it during her farewell speech on her last day as the eighth President of Singapore.

September 13, 2023, 07:16 PM

Passenger in Thailand brings durian on bus, bus conductor faints

She has a durian allergy.

September 13, 2023, 06:41 PM

Albirex Niigata to become local football club with mainly S'porean players from 2024 season

Localisation.

September 13, 2023, 06:37 PM

Hard object inside Canberra Crescent laundromat washing machine breaks glass door

No hard objects, please.

September 13, 2023, 06:34 PM

S'pore photographer captures shots of oldest known sambar deer in S'pore, dubbed 'Lone Star'

He was apparently the size of a cow.

September 13, 2023, 05:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.