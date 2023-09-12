Back

PE overseas ballots in: Tharman's vote share up from 70.4% to 70.41%

Tharman wins bigger.

Brenda Khoo | September 12, 2023, 05:44 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

President-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam's vote share has increased from 70.4 per cent to 70.41 per cent after including overseas votes, the Elections Department announced on Sep. 12.

Meanwhile, Tan Kin Lian's vote share decreased from 13.88 per cent to 13.87 per cent.

This was after more than 76.16 per cent of overseas voters cast their ballots the eventual winner.

Tharman secured 2,834 of the 3,721 valid overseas votes.

This was more than the 70.4 per cent of the local votes that he received on Sep. 1.

Ng Kok Song received 595 votes (15.99 per cent) and Tan got 292 votes (7.85 per cent).

There were 78 rejected overseas votes.

The overseas votes cast for the 2023 presidential election were counted on Sep. 12 at the counting centre at Elections Department, 11 Novena Rise.

There were a total of 6,649 registered overseas voters.

A total of 2,454 out of 3,217 overseas voters cast their votes at the 10 overseas polling stations.

A total of 2,997 out of 3,432 postal voters downloaded the postal ballots and 1,345 were received by the deadline of Sep. 11 and accepted for counting.

The final results of the vote share are as follow:

  • Tharman: 70.41 per cent

  • Ng Kok Song: 15.72 per cent

  • Tan Kin Lian: 13.88 per cent

This brings the total number of votes cast at the 2023 presidential election to 2,534,711, including the votes cast in Singapore on Polling Day on Sep. 1.

The final number also takes into account 50,230 rejected votes.

In other words, 93.55 per cent of the 2,709,407 registered electors voted during this election.

Top image from Tharman Shanmugaratnam/Facebook.

Uncle Ong, 70, who feeds 22 cats in Kallang daily the last 16 years, says he'll continue until he can't

Don't be lazy as a person, he said.

September 12, 2023, 08:47 PM

Woman in M'sia given hand drawn RM20 notes in wedding angpao

Skillz.

September 12, 2023, 07:41 PM

M'sia motorcycle caught for having smallest licence plate in the world

Gotta squint.

September 12, 2023, 07:30 PM

Cat steals limelight from bride & groom in M'sia wedding by delivering rings to them in toy car

Lily the cat ring bearer.

September 12, 2023, 06:13 PM

Riot in Batam, 27 arrested

One demonstrator said that there were more than 1,000 people involved in the riot.

September 12, 2023, 06:01 PM

ITE student, 19, got over her fear of looking vulnerable, asked for help for school & work aspirations

A mentor encouraged her to open up and seek advice.

September 12, 2023, 05:58 PM

Anwar to visit S'pore on Sep. 13, will meet PM Lee & speak at Milken Institute Asia Summit

Anwar and his wife will be hosted to tea by PM Lee and his wife, Ho Ching.

September 12, 2023, 05:36 PM

Commuters can borrow e-magazines & e-books at SMRT train stations, bus interchanges

Something to do on your commute.

September 12, 2023, 04:57 PM

Select Kopitiam outlets to serve Lotus Biscoff toast set for S$3.50 till Oct. 31, 2023

Cronchy.

September 12, 2023, 03:44 PM

MINDEF refutes claim by S'porean hacker 'The Messiah' that he hacked into MINDEF back in 2013

He also made other claims in a podcast and a TikTok video.

September 12, 2023, 03:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.