PE overseas ballots in: Tharman's vote share up from 70.4% to 70.41%

President-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam's vote share has increased from 70.4 per cent to 70.41 per cent after including overseas votes, the Elections Department announced on Sep. 12.

Meanwhile, Tan Kin Lian's vote share decreased from 13.88 per cent to 13.87 per cent.

This was after more than 76.16 per cent of overseas voters cast their ballots the eventual winner.

Tharman secured 2,834 of the 3,721 valid overseas votes.

This was more than the 70.4 per cent of the local votes that he received on Sep. 1.

Ng Kok Song received 595 votes (15.99 per cent) and Tan got 292 votes (7.85 per cent).

There were 78 rejected overseas votes.

The overseas votes cast for the 2023 presidential election were counted on Sep. 12 at the counting centre at Elections Department, 11 Novena Rise.

There were a total of 6,649 registered overseas voters.

A total of 2,454 out of 3,217 overseas voters cast their votes at the 10 overseas polling stations.

A total of 2,997 out of 3,432 postal voters downloaded the postal ballots and 1,345 were received by the deadline of Sep. 11 and accepted for counting.

The final results of the vote share are as follow:

Tharman: 70.41 per cent

Ng Kok Song: 15.72 per cent

Tan Kin Lian: 13.88 per cent

This brings the total number of votes cast at the 2023 presidential election to 2,534,711, including the votes cast in Singapore on Polling Day on Sep. 1.

The final number also takes into account 50,230 rejected votes.

In other words, 93.55 per cent of the 2,709,407 registered electors voted during this election.

Top image from Tharman Shanmugaratnam/Facebook.