Post Malone hugs young fan in S'pore, helps create core memory

Post Malone hugged a young fan in Singapore and likely formed a core memory for the kid.

A TikTok of the hug has made its rounds online.

It showed the 28-year-old Texan performer running down the aisle slapping palms with fans while chased by his security detail.

He then approached a boy at the end of the aisle, shook hands with one fan, before giving the child a warm hug.

The boy's elder brother, who was filming, could not contain his excitement as well.

Responses to the video praised the artiste's lack of airs and spontaneity.

Post Malone, who is heavily tattooed, is known for being chill and amicable, and would make time to speak with his fans when approached.

He was labelled as "one of the nicest celebrities around".

He recently became a father.

Debut performance in Singapore

The American rapper-singer was performing on Sep. 18, the second day of the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix at the Padang, the largest stage in the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

It was his debut performance in Singapore.

Some 65,000 people packed the field to watch Post Malone’s closing set that started at 10:45pm.

The number of people present made it the largest concert audience in Singapore so far in 2023.

Post Malone wore a white t-shirt with “Singapore” printed across the chest — the sort of kitschy touristy tops found here.

He took it off and performed bare-bodied for the second half of his set.

Songs he performed included "Rockstar" from 2017 and "Circles" from 2019, as well as "Sunflower".

His show ended about 10 minutes after midnight.

Top photos via @kuasimikualah TikTok