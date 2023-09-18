Back

Post Malone hugs young fan in S'pore, helps create core memory

His elder brother was more stoked.

Belmont Lay | September 18, 2023, 12:10 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Post Malone hugged a young fan in Singapore and likely formed a core memory for the kid.

A TikTok of the hug has made its rounds online.

@kuasimikualah and i was more hyped than him.. #f1 #singaporegp #postmaloneconcert ♬ original sound - ..

It showed the 28-year-old Texan performer running down the aisle slapping palms with fans while chased by his security detail.

He then approached a boy at the end of the aisle, shook hands with one fan, before giving the child a warm hug.

The boy's elder brother, who was filming, could not contain his excitement as well.

Responses to the video praised the artiste's lack of airs and spontaneity.

Post Malone, who is heavily tattooed, is known for being chill and amicable, and would make time to speak with his fans when approached.

He was labelled as "one of the nicest celebrities around".

He recently became a father.

Debut performance in Singapore

The American rapper-singer was performing on Sep. 18, the second day of the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix at the Padang, the largest stage in the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

It was his debut performance in Singapore.

Some 65,000 people packed the field to watch Post Malone’s closing set that started at 10:45pm.

The number of people present made it the largest concert audience in Singapore so far in 2023.

Post Malone wore a white t-shirt with “Singapore” printed across the chest — the sort of kitschy touristy tops found here.

He took it off and performed bare-bodied for the second half of his set.

Songs he performed included "Rockstar" from 2017 and "Circles" from 2019, as well as "Sunflower".

His show ended about 10 minutes after midnight.

@mothershipsg The 🫶 sign from Post Malone #fyp #formula1 #sgnews #postmalone #sggp ♬ original sound - Mothership

Top photos via @kuasimikualah TikTok

Flipper's closing down Takashimaya outlet

It was opened in November 2020.

September 18, 2023, 02:03 PM

Ministerial statement in October 2023 to address S'pore S$1 billion money laundering case

32 questions were filed by MPs mostly pertaining to whether current measures by Singapore are adequate.

September 18, 2023, 01:29 PM

Taxi t-bones car out of nowhere along Moulmein Road, narrowly misses pedestrian

Three people were conveyed to hospital.

September 18, 2023, 11:02 AM

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz wins 2023 S'pore Grand Prix

Forza Ferrari.

September 17, 2023, 09:58 PM

Policeman halts oncoming vehicles to let otters cross busy Orchard Road near Istana

Otterly helpful officer.

September 17, 2023, 08:46 PM

Vivian Balakrishnan & Maliki Osman to attend UN General Assembly in New York from Sep. 17-23

This is the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

September 17, 2023, 08:16 PM

Bukit Merah to be revitalised with town centre makeover, more green spaces & senior-friendly amenities

HDB also updated that a new BTO project at Prince Charles Crescent will be launched in Bukit Merah soon.

September 17, 2023, 07:30 PM

Man, 36, arrested by police after being accused of grabbing woman's thigh at F1 S'pore near Padang

Another 37-year-old man is assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt.

September 17, 2023, 07:17 PM

264,108 attendees recorded at 2023 F1 S'pore Grand Prix, 'very strong demand' exceeded expectation

Sold out.

September 17, 2023, 07:08 PM

55% off mattresses, bed frames & sofas at Four Star’s Ang Mo Kio pop-up store from Sep. 20 to 24

More than 5,000 items at a 55 per cent discount.

September 17, 2023, 05:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.