Back

PM Lee pays tribute to close colleague & former finance minister Richard Hu

Both entered politics in 1984.

Andrew Koay | September 09, 2023, 06:08 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singapore owes Richard Hu its gratitude for a lifetime of contribution and service to the nation, wrote Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a post on Facebook and Instagram.

Hu, the country's longest-serving finance minister, passed away at the age of 96.

Describing Hu as a "close colleague and friend", PM Lee recounted how they'd both entered politics in 1984 and worked together at the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Finance.

"I will always warmly remember his wise counsel, strong sense of stewardship, and deep concern for Singaporeans," said PM Lee.

"Lasting legacy"

The Prime Minister paid tribute to Hu's "lasting legacy in the field of finance" by relating the various posts that the latter held.

At GIC — where Hu served as a board member and chairman — PM Lee noted that Hu had overseen the sovereign wealth fund's foray into the regional real estate market.

Under Hu's leadership at MAS — where he was managing director and later chairman — PM Lee wrote that the regulator "established its credentials for stringent supervision and regulation of the financial sector, and sound monetary policy" while helping to preserve the purchasing power of Singaporean households throughout periods of volatility in the 80s and 90s.

PM Lee also noted that Hu as finance minister had introduced the goods and services tax in 1994.

"This enabled us to lower income and corporate taxes at a time when many other countries were doing the same, challenging our international competitiveness," he wrote.

"It also created a resilient source of revenue which became increasingly important as the government's spending needs grew."

However, Hu did not only launch the new tax, PM Lee continued, but he also introduced "a comprehensive package of support and offset to help businesses and households cope" — a model that Singapore's government had subsequently followed for other assistance packages.

"I offer my deepest condolences to his family in this time of loss and grief. He will be deeply missed," concluded PM Lee.

His full tribute to Hu can be read here:

Top image from National Archives Singapore

S'porean man, 26, gets jail & caning for wielding axe & kicking police officer at Stamford Road

He was seen approaching officers with an axe in April 2023.

September 09, 2023, 05:13 PM

Tan Kin Lian raises S$560 for charity from selling used PE2023 posters in Bedok

The sale went "very smoothly", he said.

September 09, 2023, 04:57 PM

More than 600 dead, 300 injured after earthquake strikes Morocco

Residents of Marrakesh said that buildings in the old city — a Unesco world heritage site — had collapsed.

September 09, 2023, 04:27 PM

S'porean driver, 33, crashes Mercedes into motorbike in M'sia, killing boy, 4, riding pillion

He was remanded in Malaysia for three days.

September 09, 2023, 03:03 PM

Sembawang cafe serves mini croissants with milk, equivalent to 2 regular croissants

Too cute.

September 09, 2023, 01:56 PM

Retro office-themed cafe in Thomson serves floral-infused Chinese deserts till late

Can go after office hours.

September 09, 2023, 12:50 PM

G-Shock & 88rising to have pop-up at ION Orchard from Sep. 16 to 30, 2023

Southeast Asia pop-up tour.

September 09, 2023, 12:32 PM

S'pore's longest-serving finance minister Richard Hu dies aged 96

Hu also served as a Minister for Trade and Industry, Minister for Health, and Minister for National Development.

September 09, 2023, 11:54 AM

Spending an afternoon at The Woodleigh Mall made me jealous of people living in the Bidadari estate

Let us show you around this new mall.

September 09, 2023, 09:45 AM

Comment: Tharman aims to be a unifying figure, but unity in S'pore starts in our neighbourhoods

And it starts with the people in our neighbourhoods.

September 09, 2023, 09:30 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.